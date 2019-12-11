20 Limerick GAA clubs share over €200,000 in Munster Council grants

LIMERICK GAA clubs have secured over €200,000 in grant aid from the Munster Council.

Twenty clubs will receive their allocation this Wednesday evening at a function in Na Piarsaigh GAA clubhouse in Caherdavin.

As well as the GAA clubs, both Kiloughteen NS and Doon NS have received grants towards the development of a playing field.

Mungret St Pauls receive the biggest allocation, which goes towards the purchase of property adjacent to their current facilities.

Granagh-Ballingarry, Dromin-Athlacca and Patrickswell are the only other clubs to receive in excess of €20,000.

Limerick GAA Development Officer Seamus Twomey welcomes the grants.

"I am extremely grateful to Central Council and to the Munster Council, who are the only provincial Council who match the sum total of grant aid given out by the Central Council, for their contribution of 216,824 this year," said the Granagh-Ballingarry clubman, who also paid tribute to Limerick's Munster Council Delegate Paul Foley, for the role he played in the grant application process.

GRANTS

Mungret St Pauls: €36,984 - purchasing of property

Granagh-Ballingarry: €26,407 - refurbishment of existing clubhouse

Dromin-Athlacca: €25,902 - building new dressing rooms and refurbishment of existing clubhouse

Patrickswell: €22,789 - purchasing of property and sanding grant of playing field

Na Piarsaigh: €15,177 - netting, lighting and store/boiler house

Cappamore: €14,590 - development of new playing field and sanding of existing field

Tournafulla: €12,767 - final phase of club house development and sanding grant of playing field

St Patricks: €13,571 - refurbishment of existing dressing rooms

Ahane: €8,321 - hurling wall area, astroturf and lights.

Killeedy: €6,395 - walkway, surfacing, lighting and sanding of existing playing field

Rathkeale: €4,333 - Development of Stand

Ballybricken-Bohermore: €4,289 hurling wall area

Cappagh: €2,966 - new grass mower

Claughaun: €2,444 - hurling wall area

Kilmallock: €2,000 - sanding grant

Feenagh-Kilmeedy: €1,593 - wall construction along side stand

Monagea: €1,245 field development

Ballinacurra Gaels: €700 - legal fees

Doon: €700 - legal fees

St Senans: €700 - legal fees

Kiloughteen NS: €5,000 - playing field development

Doon NS: €3,600 - playing field development