20 Limerick GAA clubs share over €200,000 in Munster Council grants

LIMERICK GAA clubs have secured over €200,000 in grant aid from the Munster Council.
Twenty clubs will receive their allocation this Wednesday evening at a function in Na Piarsaigh GAA clubhouse in Caherdavin.
As well as the GAA clubs, both Kiloughteen NS and Doon NS have received grants towards the development of a playing field.
Mungret St Pauls receive the biggest allocation, which goes towards the purchase of property adjacent to their current facilities.
Granagh-Ballingarry, Dromin-Athlacca and Patrickswell are the only other clubs to receive in excess of €20,000.
Limerick GAA Development Officer Seamus Twomey welcomes the grants.
"I am extremely grateful to Central Council and to the Munster Council, who are the only provincial Council who match the sum total of grant aid given out by the Central Council, for their contribution of 216,824 this year," said the Granagh-Ballingarry clubman, who also paid tribute to Limerick's Munster Council Delegate Paul Foley, for the role he played in the grant application process.
GRANTS
Mungret St Pauls: €36,984 - purchasing of property
Granagh-Ballingarry: €26,407 - refurbishment of existing clubhouse
Dromin-Athlacca: €25,902 - building new dressing rooms and refurbishment of existing clubhouse
Patrickswell: €22,789 - purchasing of property and sanding grant of playing field
Na Piarsaigh: €15,177 - netting, lighting and store/boiler house
Cappamore: €14,590 - development of new playing field and sanding of existing field
Tournafulla: €12,767 - final phase of club house development and sanding grant of playing field
St Patricks: €13,571 - refurbishment of existing dressing rooms
Ahane: €8,321 - hurling wall area, astroturf and lights.
Killeedy: €6,395 - walkway, surfacing, lighting and sanding of existing playing field
Rathkeale: €4,333 - Development of Stand
Ballybricken-Bohermore: €4,289 hurling wall area
Cappagh: €2,966 - new grass mower
Claughaun: €2,444 - hurling wall area
Kilmallock: €2,000 - sanding grant
Feenagh-Kilmeedy: €1,593 - wall construction along side stand
Monagea: €1,245 field development
Ballinacurra Gaels: €700 - legal fees
Doon: €700 - legal fees
St Senans: €700 - legal fees
Kiloughteen NS: €5,000 - playing field development
Doon NS: €3,600 - playing field development
