Limerick's Joy Neville selected for 2020 Six Nations

Limerick referee Joy Neville will be involved in two Women’s Six Nations fixtures in 2020 in a season where she has already featured in the PRO14, EPCR, Energia AIL and the HSBC World Series. Joy who is currently in South Africa at the Women’s World Series tournament in Cape Town will referee the Women’s Six Nations Round 3 fixture between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Giovanni Mari in Legnano, Italy. She will also supply AR support in the game between France and England at the Stade de Hameau in Pau.

This weekend the majority of IRFU referees return to domestic action across Interprovincial A games and the Energia AIL. On Friday night Peter Martin will referee Connacht A against Ulster A and Andrew Brace and Jason Cairns in AR support while French referee Jeremy Rozier will be supported by Frank Murphy and Cillian Hogan at Energia Park as Leinster A host Munster A.

The all Irish team of Sean Gallagher (ref), George Clancy and John Carvill (both ARs) will officiate the EPCR Challenge Cup game between Brive and Zebre at the Stade Amedee-Domenech.



On Saturday a full roster of Energia AIL fixtures will see IRFU referees operating around the country as well as in the two scheduled Energia All Ireland Junior Cup fixtures. While on Sunday Chris Busby will referee the PRO D2 game between Montauban and Colomiers.



Friday 13th December 2019

A Interpros

Connacht A v Ulster A: P. Martin (Ref), A. Brace (AR1), J. Cairns (AR2)

Leinster A v Munster A: J. Rozier FFR (Ref), F. Murphy (AR1), C. Hogan (AR2)

EPCR Challenge Cup

Brive v Zebre: S. Gallagher (Ref), G. Clancy (AR1), J. Carvill (AR2)



Energia AIL Div1b

Naas v Navan: E. Cross

Saturday 14th December 2019

HSBC Women’s World Series

Cape Town: J. Neville



Energia AIL Div1a

Clontarf v Ballynahinch: E. Hogan O’Connell

Terenure College v Dublin University: F. Murphy

UCC v Lansdowne: M. Patton

UCD v Garryowen: R. O’Sullivan

Young Munster v Cork Constitution: S. Gaffikin



Energia AIL Div1b

Banbridge v Armagh: P. Haycock

Highfield v Shannon: J. Erskine

Malone v Old Wesley: J. Peak

St Mary’s College v Old Belvedere: W. Harrington

Energia AIL Div2a

Cashel v UL Bohemians: R. Kerr

Dolphin v MU Barnhall: J. Cairns

Old Crescent v Buccaneers: DT. Blake

Queens University v Nenagh Ormond: H. Richmond

Rainey Old Boys v Ballymena: C. Lough



Energia AIL Div2b

Sligo v Ballina: C. Roche

Belfast Harlequins v Dungannon: E. O’Shea

Corinthians v Malahide: B. Moloney

Greystones v Blackrock College: B. O’Connell

Wanderers v Galwegians: P. Sheehan



Energia AIL Div2c

Bruff v Tullamore: M. Scanlon

Enniscorthy v Bangor: G. Crabtree

Midleton v City of Derry: P. Reidy

Omagh v Sunday’s Well: G. Sheridan

Skerries v Conmel: A. Mitchell



Energia All Ireland Junior Cup

Kilfeacle & District v Ashbourne: R. Watson

Crosshaven v Dromore: J. Flynn



Sunday 15th December 2019

PRO D2 (France)

Montauban v Colomiers: C. Busby