Limerick's Joy Neville selected for 2020 Six Nations
Limerick rugby referee Joy Neville
Limerick referee Joy Neville will be involved in two Women’s Six Nations fixtures in 2020 in a season where she has already featured in the PRO14, EPCR, Energia AIL and the HSBC World Series. Joy who is currently in South Africa at the Women’s World Series tournament in Cape Town will referee the Women’s Six Nations Round 3 fixture between Italy and Scotland at the Stadio Giovanni Mari in Legnano, Italy. She will also supply AR support in the game between France and England at the Stade de Hameau in Pau.
This weekend the majority of IRFU referees return to domestic action across Interprovincial A games and the Energia AIL. On Friday night Peter Martin will referee Connacht A against Ulster A and Andrew Brace and Jason Cairns in AR support while French referee Jeremy Rozier will be supported by Frank Murphy and Cillian Hogan at Energia Park as Leinster A host Munster A.
The all Irish team of Sean Gallagher (ref), George Clancy and John Carvill (both ARs) will officiate the EPCR Challenge Cup game between Brive and Zebre at the Stade Amedee-Domenech.
On Saturday a full roster of Energia AIL fixtures will see IRFU referees operating around the country as well as in the two scheduled Energia All Ireland Junior Cup fixtures. While on Sunday Chris Busby will referee the PRO D2 game between Montauban and Colomiers.
Friday 13th December 2019
A Interpros
Connacht A v Ulster A: P. Martin (Ref), A. Brace (AR1), J. Cairns (AR2)
Leinster A v Munster A: J. Rozier FFR (Ref), F. Murphy (AR1), C. Hogan (AR2)
EPCR Challenge Cup
Brive v Zebre: S. Gallagher (Ref), G. Clancy (AR1), J. Carvill (AR2)
Energia AIL Div1b
Naas v Navan: E. Cross
Saturday 14th December 2019
HSBC Women’s World Series
Cape Town: J. Neville
Energia AIL Div1a
Clontarf v Ballynahinch: E. Hogan O’Connell
Terenure College v Dublin University: F. Murphy
UCC v Lansdowne: M. Patton
UCD v Garryowen: R. O’Sullivan
Young Munster v Cork Constitution: S. Gaffikin
Energia AIL Div1b
Banbridge v Armagh: P. Haycock
Highfield v Shannon: J. Erskine
Malone v Old Wesley: J. Peak
St Mary’s College v Old Belvedere: W. Harrington
Energia AIL Div2a
Cashel v UL Bohemians: R. Kerr
Dolphin v MU Barnhall: J. Cairns
Old Crescent v Buccaneers: DT. Blake
Queens University v Nenagh Ormond: H. Richmond
Rainey Old Boys v Ballymena: C. Lough
Energia AIL Div2b
Sligo v Ballina: C. Roche
Belfast Harlequins v Dungannon: E. O’Shea
Corinthians v Malahide: B. Moloney
Greystones v Blackrock College: B. O’Connell
Wanderers v Galwegians: P. Sheehan
Energia AIL Div2c
Bruff v Tullamore: M. Scanlon
Enniscorthy v Bangor: G. Crabtree
Midleton v City of Derry: P. Reidy
Omagh v Sunday’s Well: G. Sheridan
Skerries v Conmel: A. Mitchell
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup
Kilfeacle & District v Ashbourne: R. Watson
Crosshaven v Dromore: J. Flynn
Sunday 15th December 2019
PRO D2 (France)
Montauban v Colomiers: C. Busby
