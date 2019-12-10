Munster Rugby's Arno Botha to face discipline hearing on Wednesday

Munster Rugby's Arno Botha who was issued with a red card during his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 3 match against Saracens at Thomond Park on Saturday, December 7 will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow, Wednesday 11.

Botha was sent off by the referee, Romain Poite (France), in the 81st minute of the match for striking the Saracens replacement, Nick Tompkins (No 23), with his arm in contravention of Law 9.12. Dan White (England), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place at the London office of Bird & Bird LLP tomorrow (Wednesday, 11 December).

Law 9.12 Striking with the arm

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.12 relating to striking with the arm carries the following sanction entry points - Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 6 weeks; Top end: 10 to 52 weeks.