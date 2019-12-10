Limerick based fighter claims title at 'Winter Box Cup' in England

Nenagh's Cori Gleeson, who fights out of St Francis Boxing Club in Limerick, enjoyed a very successful weekend in the Women's 'Winter Box Cup' held in Guildford, England, last weekend.

The Tipperary boxer was crowned champion after two very good wins and was one of just five Irish boxers record wins over the weekend.

In her first bout on Saturday, Gleeson out-boxed and outscored English boxer Sophie Sampson in an unaminious decision and she followed that up with a terrific win in the final over English international and Tri Nations champion Mia Holland.

After a tense and skilled final Gleeson was declared a split decision winner and crowned Junior champion.

Cori wont have much time off, as this weekend she boxes in the famous 'NIGHT OF THE CHAMPIONS' show in Kildare and will then turn her attention to the Irish senior cadet championships after Christmas with the hope of making the Irish team for the upcoming European championships.