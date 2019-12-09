Munster Rugby issue injury report ahead of Saracens rematch

The Munster Rugby squad have started their preparations ahead of Saturday’s return Champions Cup clash against Saracens at Allianz Park (3pm).

On the injury front, back row Chris Cloete has returned to team training following passing the return to play protocols, while Rhys Marshall is in rehabilitation with the medical department after undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee last week.

Also continuing to rehab this, while being ruled out for this weekend's clash in London are, Jeremy Loughman (ankle), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).