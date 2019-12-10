Limerick camogie appoint highly rated S&C coach as new Head of Athletic Development

LIMERICK County Camogie Board have confirmed the appointment of Keith Hennessy to the new role of Head of Athletic Development.

The highly rated strength and conditioning coach is to work with all Limerick inter-county teams - from senior down to U13.

A native of Dublin, Hennessy is a strength and conditioning lecturer in LIT.

Last year Hennessy was S&C coach with the Clare minor hurlers.

He has previously worked as S&C coach with the Waterford senior hurlers under Derek McGrath and the Clare senior footballers under Colm Collins.

In Limerick, Hennessy will work alongside Paul Sexton in the flagship senior camogie team.

Bruree native Sexton was confirmed as the new county senior camogie manager last week - details here