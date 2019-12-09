Limerick's Amy O'Donoghue helps Ireland to seventh spot in European relay

The Ireland mixed relay team, containing Limerick's Amy O'Donoghue competed at the European Cross Country Championships over the weekend, finishing 7th, 45 seconds behind Gold medal winners Great Britain.

Joining O'Donoghue on the Irish team were John Travers (Donore Harriers AC), Eoin Pierce (Clonliffe Harriers AC) and Nadia Power (Dublin City Harriers AC). Silver was won by Belarus, while France collected the bronze.

Amy O'Donoghue represented Ireland in the 1500m at the European Athletics Team Championships First League in August and finished third in the women’s 1500m at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships in Morton Stadium earlier that month in a time of 4:32:27 behind winner Sarah Healy (Blackrock) who crossed the line in 4:31.84.

Ireland Team: (IRL)

653 (W) POWER Nadia

192 (M) TRAVERS John

651 (W) O'DONOGHUE Amy

189 (M) PIERCE Eoin