Munster's Christmas clash with Leinster at Thomond Park is record breaker

MUNSTER'S BIG Guinness PRO14 interprovincial clash against Leinster at Thomond Park over Christmas has sold out in record time.

The province confirmed on Saturday evening that the game will on December 28 at 6pm has sold-out – including the additional seating installed at the ground.

Additional goal-line seating was installed at the Limerick venue earlier this week to increase the capacity to 26,267.

Munster also installed additional seating for their Heineken Champions Cup pool victory over champions Saracens at a wet and windy Thomond Park on saturday night which resulted in a precious 10-3 victory for the home side.

Munster Rugby report that tickets are still available on munsterrugby.ie for the province’s final Champions Cup Pool game against Ospreys at Thomond Park on Sunday, January 19, at 1pm.