Limerick hurlers are 'chomping at the bit' for 2020 season - John Kiely

THERE is more success to come from the current crop of Limerick senior hurlers, manager John Kiely has vowed.

Kiely was speaking at the launch of the the opening competition of the season – the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

“We feel there is more in this group and we have given a commitment to go back and see if we can find those extra margins that we are looking to get,” outlined John Kiely at the launch in the Raheen Co-Op Superstore.

Kiely confirmed that Limerick preparations for the new season were underway.

“We have a number of new players that are joining the group this year and they were in Tuesday night and got their session under their belt. We are excited by them and we know the energy that they are going to bring to the group - the freshness that they will bring will be a major fill-up to the group as a whole,” he outlined.

The manager confirmed that it will be later this month or perhaps January when he confirms his initial 2020 panel.

In the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, Limerick play Tipperary on Friday December 20 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and Clare in Sixmilebridge on January 5.

“I am looking forward to a couple of games and I know supporters are looking forward to seeing teams back out again. Everybody knows that we have an incredibly competitive Munster Championship and it kicks off with this Munster League and every team has entered a team in it which shows the respect they have for the competition. Co Op Superstores are behind the competition again, which is really important that we have their backing,” outlined Kiely.

“​It’s a great opportunity for fellas to get an opportunity and take it. You only have 17 competitive games in a year if you go to the last four, so if you get a game or two at the start of the year and get off to a good start, it’s a great opportunity for a player to stake a claim to a jersey and put his stamp on it and put himself in the picture for selection going forward,” explained the Limerick manager.

“​As we saw in the past, that can be enough to catapult a guy onto a great season, so it’s really important to get off to a good start and the boys know that and are working hard in terms of getting prepared.”

2019 saw Limerick win the Allianz Hurling League and Munster SHC but their All-Ireland title defence was ended at the semi final stage by Kilkenny.

“Leaving Croke Park obviously we were very very disappointed and it marked the end of the three year cycle that we had agreed to do at the time. There was a bit of thinking to be done but it didn’t take very long for me to decide that I wasn’t ready to walk away - I really enjoy what I am doing with the lads and I have a fantastic bunch of people around me working with the players and we really enjoy working with them and with eachother. We feel there is more there in this group and we have given a commitment to go back and see if we can find those extra margins that we are looking to get,” he said.

“2019 is over - it is what it is. Tipperary are the All-Ireland champions and that’s the bottom line. There is a whole clean slate ahead of us now in terms of the Munster League, Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship and All-Ireland series - that whole vista is ahead of us all again and its excites us and why not? Nobody has their hands on a single trophy for 2020 and it’s a case of lets work hard and put ourselves in the most competitive position we can throughout the course of the season for 2020,” outlined the Limerick manager.

“We all know that we have to improve - players know it, management know it, and we are all working really hard towards those gains. If we can maintain our appetite, which I absolutely know is there, because we had a nice little break away from things for a number of months and everyone was chomping at the bit to get back to things,” said John Kiely.