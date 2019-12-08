Munster Hurling League launched at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen

MUNSTER GAA and Co-Op Superstores have once again teamed up for the 2020 Munster Hurling League.

The opening round of the upcoming Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League sees All-Ireland Champions, Tipperary take on Clare in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh on Sunday December 15.

Limerick will play both sides - Tipperary coming to LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday December 20 at 7.30pm and then on Sunday January 5 Limerick travel to Sixmilebridge to play Clare.

The launch was attended by Limerick manager John Kiely, Cork selector, Ger Cunningham, Tipperary selector, Darragh Egan, Clare selector, Ken Ralph, Waterford manager, Liam Cahill and Kerry manager, Fintan O’Connor.

They were joined by Limerick hurler Diarmaid Byrnes, Cork's Tim O’Mahony, Tipperary's Seamus Callanan, Clare's David Reidy, Waterford's Conor Prunty and Kerry's Jason Diggins.

The launch took place at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen, Limerick which is the flagship store in Dairygold’s retail network.

“I am delighted that once again, all six counties will participate in the 2020 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League. The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League," said Munster GAA Chairman Liam Lenihan.

"Thanks to Co-Op Superstores for their continued support as competition sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the weeks ahead," said the chairman.

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd., and currently operates 32 retail stores across Munster.

Speaking at the launch, Jim Woulfe, Dairygold CEO said they were "very pleased to join forces once again with Munster GAA in what is a most exciting and competitive era for hurling in Munster."

"Through our network of retail stores and our online store coopsuperstores.ie our business is connected with the GAA across all communities. Supporting Munster Hurling is a natural fit for Co-Op Superstores and Dairygold," said Jim Woulfe.

FIXTURES

Group 1:

Tipperary v Clare: Sunday December 15, MacDonagh Nenagh, 2pm

Limerick v Tipperary: Friday December 20, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm

Clare v Limerick: Sunday January 5, O’Garney Park Sixmilebridge, 2pm

Group 2:

Cork v Kerry: Wednesday December 18, Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 7.30pm

Waterford v Cork: Sunday December 29, Fraher Field Dungarvan, 2pm

Kerry v Waterford: Sunday January 5, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Final: Sunday January 12, 2020 - Venue and Time to be confirmed.