Fixtures details revealed for knock-out stages of Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups

THE fixtures details for the knock-out phase of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cups in the New Year have been confirmed.

The launch of the both Cup competitions took place at the Clayton Hotel Limerick on Wednesday night.

Teams in both the Senior and Junior Cup competitions have played a round-robin series of fixtures in a new-look format, which introduced group stages ahead of the knockout rounds in January 2020.

Schools were divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, with teams seeded for the knockout rounds based on their performance in the group stages.

A Munster Club Select Player (CSP) side representing clubs from across the province was introduced for the first time in the Senior Cup Group A competition.

MUNSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP

First Round – Preliminary

Game 1: Rockwell College v High School Clonmel or St. Clement’s (B School Qualifier to be played Thursday, December 5)

Game 2: Ardscoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey

Second Round – Quarter-Final/Semi-Final Qualifiers

1st QF/SF Qualifier: Presentation Brothers College v Crescent College Comprehensive

1st QF Qualifier: Bandon Grammar School v Winner of First Round Game 1

2nd QF Qualifier: St. Munchin’s v Winner of First Round Game 2

2nd QF/SF Qualifier: Christian Brothers College v Castletroy College

Third Round – Quarter-Finals

1st Quarter-Final: Loser of QF/SF Qualifier 1 v Winner of QF Qualifier 1

2nd Quarter-Final: Loser of QF/SF Qualifier 2 v Winner of QF Qualifier 2

Fourth Round – Semi-Finals

1st Semi-Final: Winner of QF/SF Qualifier 1 v Winner of QF 2

2nd Semi-Final: Winner of QF/SF Qualifier 2 v Winner of QF 1

Fifth Round – Final

Final: Winner of SF 1 v Winner of SF 2

The first round of the Senior Cup gets underway during the week beginning January 13, with the second round scheduled for the week beginning January 27.

The third round will take place during the week beginning February 10 with the fourth round commencing the week beginning February 24 following the mid-term break.

The Senior Cup final is scheduled for the week beginning March 16.



MUNSTER SCHOOLS JUNIOR CUP

First Round – Preliminary

Game 1: Bandon Grammar School v Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí

Game 2: Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey

Second Round – Quarter-Final/Semi-Final Qualifiers

1st QF/SF Qualifier: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College

1st QF Qualifier: Crescent College Comprehensive v Winner of First Round Game 1

2nd QF Qualifier: Presentation Brothers College v Winner of First Round Game 2

2nd QF/SF Qualifier: Christian Brothers College v St. Munchin’s



Third Round – Quarter-Finals

1st Quarter-Final: Loser of QF/SF Qualifier 1 v Winner of QF Qualifier 1

2nd Quarter-Final: Loser of QF/SF Qualifier 2 v Winner of QF Qualifier 2



Fourth Round – Semi-Finals

1st Semi-Final: Winner of QF/SF Qualifier 1 v Winner of QF 2

2nd Semi-Final: Winner of QF/SF Qualifier 2 v Winner of QF 1



Fifth Round – Final

Final: Winner of SF 1 v Winner of SF 2

The first round gets underway during the week beginning January 20 and the second round is scheduled for February 3.

The third round will take place during the week commencing February 24, following the mid-term break, while the fourth round is scheduled for the week beginning March 2.

The Junior Cup final will take place during the week beginning March 23.

Speaking at the launch, Munster Branch President Mike Keane, said: “I wish all players and coaches the very best of luck in both competitions.

“Well done to CBC who won the Senior Cup competition and Rockwell College who lifted the Junior Cup last season.

“It’s an exciting time for schools rugby with a new format in place as the development of young players continues across the province.”

Pat Redden, General Manager of the Clayton Hotel Limerick, said: “Clayton Hotels are delighted to be entering our fifth year as sponsor of the competitions.

“We wish everyone involved the very best of luck in the forthcoming rounds and look forward to another year of Schools Cup action."