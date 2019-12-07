€116,700 in funding announced for Limerick Sports Partnership

MINISTER for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, recently announced €116,700 in funding for Limerick as part of an investment package of €4.2 million in Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide.

The investment will be administered by Sport Ireland and will aim to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Investment in the Limerick Sports Partnership includes the development of a new Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub in Garryowen and further funding for the existing Hub in Croom.

It also includes funding for programmes including Youth Leadership, Volunteer Training and Sports Inclusion Disability.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Ross said: "I am delighted to announce €4.2 million in funding for sport and physical activity measures through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

"This funding will enable our Local Sports Partnerships and National Governing Bodies to deliver a comprehensive programme of initiatives under the National Physical Activity Plan and in line with the National Sports Policy. We are committed to giving more people the opportunity to partake in sport, with all the mental and physical benefits it brings.

"My Department will continue to work closely with Sport Ireland, the Local Sports Partnerships, National Governing Bodies of Sport and other funded bodies to ensure that the programme of initiatives resulting from this funding is inclusive, accessible and regionally balanced.”

Minister Griffin added: "The Dormant Accounts Funding has been vital to the growth of community and social cohesion through sport in disadvantaged areas around the country.

"The investment will support the continuation of this work but will also see the implementation of new initiatives and programmes which will further contribute to the health and well-being of individuals and communities."