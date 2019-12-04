Limerick's new Mungret Community College win a historic first Munster GAA title

MUNGRET Community College won a first ever Munster Post Primary Schools GAA Championship title this Tuesday.

The new Limerick secondary school defeated Cork's Colaiste Daibheid 2-8 to 0-6 in the Munster U15 E football final in Paric Ui Chaoimh's back pitch.

In just the third year of the new school, who will have students sitting the junior certificate for the first time next Summer, the Mungret side won the historic Munster title, just days after the same team had won the county title.

Managed by teachers Brendan Giltenane and Declan Fitzgerald, Mungret opened their provincial campaign with a 3-10 to 3-7 win over Clare side St Michaels of Kilmihil in Clarecastle.

It was back to Clarecastle for the quarter final, where the Limerick side were 5-19 to 0-4 winners over St Josephs of Kilkee.

In the semi final, Mungret journeyed to Clonmel and scored a 3-6 to 0-3 win over Waterpark College of Waterford.

It's just the third year of the Munster U15 E football championship and both previous titles went to Colaiste Mhuire Durlas of Tipperary.

The historic Munster title came just four days after Mungret had won the LIT sponsored Limerick U15 C county title - 2-12 to 2-10 winners over Desmond College.

Mungret had trailed by seven points at half time but battled back for the victory.

The teenagers in red were 4-10 to 4-3 semi final winners over Glenstal Abbey.

PANEL: Diarmaid Hynes, Tom Lloyd, Muiris Ahern, Colm Kinehan, James Flemming, Cian Murphy, Ben O'Dwyer, Conor Crowley, Evan McInerney, Fintan O'Kelly, Ross O'Carroll, Liam Carey, Jake Foley, Conor Mangan, Darragh Hogan, Mark Galvin, Rory Fox, Mark Barrett, Jack Leenane, Christopher McSweeney, Mark O'Brien, Kevin Morrow, Luke Walsh, John Wright, Isaac O'Connell, Cian Kinnevane.