Fixtures confirmed for the knockout stages of the Limerick U21 football championships

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have confirmed the details for the knockout stages of the Limerick U21 Football Championships.

All three grades are to be completed before Christmas - weather permitting.

In the Premier U21 football championship six clubs are battling for the title.

Champions Newcastle West are still in the hunt to retain their crown - they face 2017 champions Adare in the quarter final.

Three years ago at minor level Monaleen were crowned champions and they have advanced directly to the semi finals - awaiting Fr Caseys or Galbally, who were minor A champions three years ago.

The Premier U21 football championship quarter finals and semi finals are set for the next two Friday nights.

FIXTURES

Bloomers Catering County Premier U21 Football Championship Quarter Finals

Fr Caseys v Galbally on Friday December 6 in Kilbreedy at 8.00pm

Newcastle West v Adare on Friday December 6 in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm



Bloomers Catering County Premier U21 Football Championship Semi Finals

Fr Caseys or Galbally v Monaleen on Friday December 13 in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm

Newcastle West or Adare v Na Piarsaigh on Friday December 13 in Kilbreedy or Rhebogue at 8.00pm



County U21 A Football Championship Semi Finals

Oola or Ballybricken-Bohermore v Bruff-Banogue on Wednesday December 11 in Rhebogue at 8.00pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Shannon Gaels on Wednesday December 11 in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm



County U21 B Football Championship Semi Finals

Daithi Brudairs v Crecora or Claughaun on Sunday December 15 in Kilmallock at 12noon

Ballylanders or Killacolla Gaels v Kilteely-Dromkeen or Pallasgreen on Sunday December 15 in Kilbreedy at 12noon