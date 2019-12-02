Limerick clubs learn their fate in Munster Junior Cup draw

THE Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup draw has been announced for this season.

As in previous seasons the first two rounds are seeded with the losers of Round 1 playing in the Bowl and losers in Round 2 will play in the Plate competition.

The opening round sees three Senior club sides in action.

Bruff must make the long journey to Dunmanway with the winners at home to Dungarvan in the second round.

Clonmel second XV playing in the competition for the first time have a home draw against Ennis with the winners away to either Scariff or Cobh Pirates.

Sunday’s Well will host Mitchelstown in Round One and the winners will entertain Cashel in Round 2.

The third round where all the top sides enter the competition will see holders Highfield away to either Muskerry or St Mary’s.

The winners of that tie will host the winners of the third tie between last year’s defeated finalists Cork Constitution who have a home game against struggling Skibbereen.

Other interesting draws in the third round are the meeting of Garryowen and Richmond, Shannon v Bandon and the all first division clash between Newcastle West and Thomond.

The drawin for full for the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup is:

Round 1 – January 5, 2019

1) Clonmel v Ennis

2) Dunmanway v Bruff

3) Sunday’s Well v Mitchelstown

4) Killorglin v Killarney

5) Scariff v Cobh Pirates

6) Douglas-Carrigaline v Bantry Bay

7) Waterford City v Youghal

Round 2 – January 26

8) Old Crescent v Douglas-Carrigaline or Bantry Bay

9) Charleville v Dolphin

10) Muskerry v St. Mary’s

11) Nenagh Ormond v Old Christians

12) Scariff or Cobh Pirates v Clonmel or Ennis

13) Killorglin or Killarney v Kanturk

14) Waterford City or Youghal v Ballincollig

15) Tralee v Fermoy

16) Kinsale v Fethard

17) Dunmanway or Bruff v Dungarvan

18) U.L. Bohemian v Thurles

19) Sunday’s Well or Mitchelstown v Cashel

Round 3 – February 2

20) Cork Constitution v Skibbereen

21) Abbeyfeale v Waterpark

22) Crosshaven v Clanwilliam

23) Kilfeacle v St. Senan’s

24) Garryowen v Richmond

25) Shannon v Bandon

26) Clonakilty v UCC

27) Dunmanway v Bruff or Dungarvan v Mallow

28) Muskerry or St. Mary’s v Highfield

29) Old Crescent or Douglas-Carrigaline v Bantry Bay v Galbally

30) Waterford City v Youghal or Ballincollig v Nenagh Ormond or Old Christians

31) Kinsale or Fethard v Young Munster

32) Newcastle West v Thomond

33) UL Bohemian or Thurles v Thurles or Fermoy

34) Charleville or Dolphin v Scariff v Cobh or Clonmel v Ennis

35) Killorglin v Killarney or Kanturk v Sundays Well v Mitchelstown or Cashel