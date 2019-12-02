Limerick clubs learn their fate in Munster Junior Cup draw
The draw has been made for this season's Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup
As in previous seasons the first two rounds are seeded with the losers of Round 1 playing in the Bowl and losers in Round 2 will play in the Plate competition.
The opening round sees three Senior club sides in action.
Bruff must make the long journey to Dunmanway with the winners at home to Dungarvan in the second round.
Clonmel second XV playing in the competition for the first time have a home draw against Ennis with the winners away to either Scariff or Cobh Pirates.
Sunday’s Well will host Mitchelstown in Round One and the winners will entertain Cashel in Round 2.
The third round where all the top sides enter the competition will see holders Highfield away to either Muskerry or St Mary’s.
The winners of that tie will host the winners of the third tie between last year’s defeated finalists Cork Constitution who have a home game against struggling Skibbereen.
Other interesting draws in the third round are the meeting of Garryowen and Richmond, Shannon v Bandon and the all first division clash between Newcastle West and Thomond.
The drawin for full for the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup is:
Round 1 – January 5, 2019
1) Clonmel v Ennis
2) Dunmanway v Bruff
3) Sunday’s Well v Mitchelstown
4) Killorglin v Killarney
5) Scariff v Cobh Pirates
6) Douglas-Carrigaline v Bantry Bay
7) Waterford City v Youghal
Round 2 – January 26
8) Old Crescent v Douglas-Carrigaline or Bantry Bay
9) Charleville v Dolphin
10) Muskerry v St. Mary’s
11) Nenagh Ormond v Old Christians
12) Scariff or Cobh Pirates v Clonmel or Ennis
13) Killorglin or Killarney v Kanturk
14) Waterford City or Youghal v Ballincollig
15) Tralee v Fermoy
16) Kinsale v Fethard
17) Dunmanway or Bruff v Dungarvan
18) U.L. Bohemian v Thurles
19) Sunday’s Well or Mitchelstown v Cashel
Round 3 – February 2
20) Cork Constitution v Skibbereen
21) Abbeyfeale v Waterpark
22) Crosshaven v Clanwilliam
23) Kilfeacle v St. Senan’s
24) Garryowen v Richmond
25) Shannon v Bandon
26) Clonakilty v UCC
27) Dunmanway v Bruff or Dungarvan v Mallow
28) Muskerry or St. Mary’s v Highfield
29) Old Crescent or Douglas-Carrigaline v Bantry Bay v Galbally
30) Waterford City v Youghal or Ballincollig v Nenagh Ormond or Old Christians
31) Kinsale or Fethard v Young Munster
32) Newcastle West v Thomond
33) UL Bohemian or Thurles v Thurles or Fermoy
34) Charleville or Dolphin v Scariff v Cobh or Clonmel v Ennis
35) Killorglin v Killarney or Kanturk v Sundays Well v Mitchelstown or Cashel
