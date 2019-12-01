Munster Rugby weekend domestic results
Schools/Clubs U19 Friendlies :
Christian Brothers Cork 19, Cork Constitution 12, ;
Youths U14 East Munster League Phase 2:
Clonmel 20, Carrick-on-Suir 0, ;
Waterpark 20, Cashel-Fethard 7, ;
Thurles 20, Dungarvan 5, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 1:
Clanwilliam 15, Waterpark 7, ;
Clonakilty 50, Skibbereen 0, ;
Mallow 35, Galbally 6, ;
Thomond 47, St Senans 21, ;
Kilfeacle and District 21, Crosshaven 7, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 2:
Castleisland 0, Kinsale 33, ;
Charleville 31, Fethard & District 0, ;
Fermoy 15, Old Christians 52, ;
St Marys 17, Ballincollig 12, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 3:
Corca Dhuibhne 17, Scariff 28, ;
Douglas-Carrigaline 27, Killorglin 43, ;
Dunmanway 3, Waterford City 19, ;
Ennis 20, Mitchelstown 8, ;
Killarney 28, Youghal 7, ;
Munster Senior Clubs League Division 2:
Dolphin 24, Clonmel 34, ;
Bruff 17, Sundays Well 18, ;
South - Junior 2 League:
Mallow 36, Old Christians 13, ;
Midleton , Muskerry , Not Played;
Cobh Pirates 17, Dolphin 43, ;
Cork Constitution 27, Highfield 13, ;
South - Junior 3 League:
Sundays Well 10, Kinsale 39, ;
Womens Division 1 League:
Tralee 22, Thurles 0, L5;
North Munster Gleeson League
St Senans 5, Shannon 32, ;
UL Bohemian 15, Old Crescent 18, ;
Thomond 29, Garryowen 36, ;
Ardscoil Old Boys 44, Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale 5, ;
North Munster Gleeson League
Carrick-on-Suir 17, Clanwilliam 25, ;
Thurles , Fethard & District , Conceded by Fethard & District;
Kilfeacle and District 33, Cashel 14, ;
U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy:
UL Bohemian , Garryowen , Conceded by UL Bohemian;
Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup Group A:
Presentation Brothers Cork 38, Bandon Grammar School 0, ;
Castletroy College 22, Ard Scoil Ris 16, ;
Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup Group B:
St Munchins 23, Rockwell 20, ;
Christian Brothers Cork 10, Crescent College Comprehensive 7, ;
Schools U19 Mungret Cup (B Schools):
Villiers school 15, High School CBS-Clonmel 26, R4;
Schools U17 Bowen Shield:
Crescent College Comprehensive 25, Glenstal Abbey 14, R9;
Christian Brothers Cork , Castletroy College , Conceded by Castletroy College;
Munster Club U18 Conf 1:
Shannon-St Marys , Garryowen-Thomond , Conceded by Shannon-St Marys;
Munster Club U18 Conf 2:
Castleisland 20, Abbeyfeale 24, ;
Munster Club U18 Conf 3:
Cashel-Fethard 10, Clonmel 10, ;
Clanwilliam 3, Nenagh Ormond 17, ;
Bruff 5, Mallow 5, ;
Munster Club U18 Conf 4:
Clonakilty 7, Bandon RFC 3, ;
Skibbereen 24, Bantry Bay 5, ;
Ballincollig 12, Kinsale 14, ;
Muskerry 50, Crosshaven 0, ;
Munster Club U18 Conf 5:
Cobh Pirates 12, Highfield 21, ;
Douglas-Carrigaline 17, Cork Constitution 43, ;
Sundays Well 31, Old Christians 7, ;
Munster Club U18 Conf 6:
Waterford City , Waterpark , Conceded by Waterford City;
Midleton 25, Dungarvan 5, ;
Carrick-on-Suir 31, Fermoy 24, ;
Munster Club U16 Conf 1:
Kilrush 26, Ennis 21, ;
Munster Club U16 Conf 2:
Abbeyfeale 24, Newcastle West-Estuary 15, ;
Listowel-Tralee 7, Castleisland 41, ;
Corca Dhuibhne 25, Killorglin 5, ;
Munster Club U16 Conf 3:
Bandon RFC 5, Bantry Bay 31, ;
Skibbereen 17, Kinsale 0, ;
Munster Club U16 Conf 4:
Muskerry 17, Mallow 5, ;
Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 46, Sundays Well 5, ;
Highfield 12, Charleville 14, ;
Munster Club U16 Conf 5:
Waterford City 13, Waterpark 19, ;
Cashel 30, Clanwilliam 15, ;
Thurles 22, Carrick-on-Suir 33, ;
Galbally 7, Clonmel 33, ;
Munster Club U16 Conf 6:
Fermoy 13, Cork Constitution 17, ;
Cobh Pirates 25, Midleton 12, ;
Youghal 12, Dungarvan 17, ;
Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup Group A:
Ard Scoil Ris 24, St Munchins 0, ;
Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup Group B:
Bandon Grammar School 3, Rockwell 9, ;
Presentation Brothers Cork 22, Glenstal Abbey 5, ;
Schools U16 Mungret Shield (B Schools):
Villiers school 19, High School CBS-Clonmel 19, R4;
Girls U16 League Conference B:
Nenagh Ormond 28, Shannon Girls 12, ;
Youths U15 League North:
Old Crescent 29, Young Munster 20, ;
Youths U15 Conference North:
St Senans 10, Nenagh Ormond 40, ;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A:
Crescent College Comprehensive 14, Christian Brothers Cork 7, Cup Semi Final;
Bandon Grammar School 0, Rockwell 26, Bowl Semi Final ;
Presentation Brothers Cork 14, St Munchins 38, Cup Semi Final;
Ard Scoil Ris 25, Castletroy College 14, Bowl Semi Final;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B:
Glenstal Abbey , Crescent College Comprehensive , Conceded by Crescent College Comprehensive;
St Clements 42, Rockwell 20, R8;
Youths U14 Conference North:
Shannon Blues 19, Newcastle West-Estuary 38, ;
Youths U14 South Munster League Conf D:
Crosshaven , Muskerry , Conceded by Muskerry;
Dolphin 22, Crosshaven 33, reshedule 2111;
Youths U14 West Munster League :
Abbeyfeale , Killarney , Conceded by Abbeyfeale;
Girls U14 League Conference B:
Ennis , Tralee , Conceded by Tralee;
Youths U13 Section1 North:
UL Bohemian 5, Garryowen Blues 7, ;
Youths U13 South Munster Phase 1 Conf D:
Bandon RFC Blue 25, Ballincollig 5, confirmed 2411;
Schools U19 Friendlies:
Blackrock College 42, Crescent College Comprehensive 21, ;
Schools/Clubs U17 Friendlies:
Christian Brothers Cork 28, Kanturk 0, ;
Schools/Clubs U16 Friendlies:
Christian Brothers Cork 31, Munster U16 10, ;
Schools U16 Friendlies :
Blackrock College 31, Crescent College Comprehensive 12, ;
Terenure College 10, Christian Brothers Cork 19, ;
Terenure College 24, Christian Brothers Cork 14, ;
Schools U14 Friendlies :
Christian Brothers Cork 29,
St Marys College 0, C v C; Christian Brothers Cork 17,
St Marys College 0, B v B; Christian Brothers Cork 12,
St Marys College 5, A v A; Crescent College Comprehensive 36,
St Munchins 5, A v A; Crescent College Comprehensive 12,
St Munchins 38, B v B;
Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies:
Garryowen-Thomond 10, Young Munster 15, ;
Youths U16B South Munster Friendly:
Crosshaven 24, Cobh Pirates 19, ;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on