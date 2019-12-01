Munster Rugby weekend domestic results

Schools/Clubs U19 Friendlies : 

Christian Brothers Cork 19, Cork Constitution 12, ; 

Youths U14 East Munster League Phase 2: 

Clonmel 20, Carrick-on-Suir 0, ;

Waterpark 20, Cashel-Fethard 7, ;

Thurles 20, Dungarvan 5, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 1: 

Clanwilliam 15, Waterpark 7, ;

Clonakilty 50, Skibbereen 0, ;

Mallow 35, Galbally 6, ;

Thomond 47, St Senans 21, ;

Kilfeacle and District 21, Crosshaven 7, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 2: 

Castleisland 0, Kinsale 33, ;

Charleville 31, Fethard & District 0, ;

Fermoy 15, Old Christians 52, ;

St Marys 17, Ballincollig 12, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 3: 

Corca Dhuibhne 17, Scariff 28, ;

Douglas-Carrigaline 27, Killorglin 43, ;

Dunmanway 3, Waterford City 19, ;

Ennis 20, Mitchelstown 8, ;

Killarney 28, Youghal 7, ; 

Munster Senior Clubs League Division 2: 

Dolphin 24, Clonmel 34, ;

Bruff 17, Sundays Well 18, ; 

South - Junior 2 League: 

Mallow 36, Old Christians 13, ;

Midleton , Muskerry , Not Played;

Cobh Pirates 17, Dolphin 43, ;

Cork Constitution 27, Highfield 13, ; 

South - Junior 3 League: 

Sundays Well 10, Kinsale 39, ; 

Womens Division 1 League: 

Tralee 22, Thurles 0, L5; 

North Munster Gleeson League

St Senans 5, Shannon 32, ;

UL Bohemian 15, Old Crescent 18, ;

Thomond 29, Garryowen 36, ;

Ardscoil Old Boys 44, Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale 5, ; 

North Munster Gleeson League

Carrick-on-Suir 17, Clanwilliam 25, ;

Thurles , Fethard & District , Conceded by Fethard & District;

Kilfeacle and District 33, Cashel 14, ; 

U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy: 

UL Bohemian , Garryowen , Conceded by UL Bohemian; 

Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup Group A: 

Presentation Brothers Cork 38, Bandon Grammar School 0, ;

Castletroy College 22, Ard Scoil Ris 16, ; 

Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup Group B: 

St Munchins 23, Rockwell 20, ;

Christian Brothers Cork 10, Crescent College Comprehensive 7, ; 

Schools U19 Mungret Cup (B Schools): 

Villiers school 15, High School CBS-Clonmel 26, R4; 

Schools U17 Bowen Shield: 

Crescent College Comprehensive 25, Glenstal Abbey 14, R9;

Christian Brothers Cork , Castletroy College , Conceded by Castletroy College; 

Munster Club U18 Conf 1: 

Shannon-St Marys , Garryowen-Thomond , Conceded by Shannon-St Marys; 

Munster Club U18 Conf 2: 

Castleisland 20, Abbeyfeale 24, ; 

Munster Club U18 Conf 3: 

Cashel-Fethard 10, Clonmel 10, ;

Clanwilliam 3, Nenagh Ormond 17, ;

Bruff 5, Mallow 5, ; 

Munster Club U18 Conf 4: 

Clonakilty 7, Bandon RFC 3, ;

Skibbereen 24, Bantry Bay 5, ;

Ballincollig 12, Kinsale 14, ;

Muskerry 50, Crosshaven 0, ; 

Munster Club U18 Conf 5: 

Cobh Pirates 12, Highfield 21, ;

Douglas-Carrigaline 17, Cork Constitution 43, ;

Sundays Well 31, Old Christians 7, ; 

Munster Club U18 Conf 6: 

Waterford City , Waterpark , Conceded by Waterford City;

Midleton 25, Dungarvan 5, ;

Carrick-on-Suir 31, Fermoy 24, ; 

Munster Club U16 Conf 1: 

Kilrush 26, Ennis 21, ; 

Munster Club U16 Conf 2: 

Abbeyfeale 24, Newcastle West-Estuary 15, ;

Listowel-Tralee 7, Castleisland 41, ;

Corca Dhuibhne 25, Killorglin 5, ; 

Munster Club U16 Conf 3: 

Bandon RFC 5, Bantry Bay 31, ;

Skibbereen 17, Kinsale 0, ; 

Munster Club U16 Conf 4: 

Muskerry 17, Mallow 5, ;

Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 46, Sundays Well 5, ;

Highfield 12, Charleville 14, ; 

Munster Club U16 Conf 5: 

Waterford City 13, Waterpark 19, ;

Cashel 30, Clanwilliam 15, ;

Thurles 22, Carrick-on-Suir 33, ;

Galbally 7, Clonmel 33, ; 

Munster Club U16 Conf 6: 

Fermoy 13, Cork Constitution 17, ;

Cobh Pirates 25, Midleton 12, ;

Youghal 12, Dungarvan 17, ; 

Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup Group A: 

Ard Scoil Ris 24, St Munchins 0, ; 

Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup Group B: 

Bandon Grammar School 3, Rockwell 9, ;

Presentation Brothers Cork 22, Glenstal Abbey 5, ; 

Schools U16 Mungret Shield (B Schools): 

Villiers school 19, High School CBS-Clonmel 19, R4; 

Girls U16 League Conference B: 

Nenagh Ormond 28, Shannon Girls 12, ; 

Youths U15 League North: 

Old Crescent 29, Young Munster 20, ; 

Youths U15 Conference North: 

St Senans 10, Nenagh Ormond 40, ; 

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A: 

Crescent College Comprehensive 14, Christian Brothers Cork 7, Cup Semi Final;

Bandon Grammar School 0, Rockwell 26, Bowl Semi Final ;

Presentation Brothers Cork 14, St Munchins 38, Cup Semi Final;

Ard Scoil Ris 25, Castletroy College 14, Bowl Semi Final; 

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B: 

Glenstal Abbey , Crescent College Comprehensive , Conceded by Crescent College Comprehensive;

St Clements 42, Rockwell 20, R8; 

Youths U14 Conference North: 

Shannon Blues 19, Newcastle West-Estuary 38, ; 

Youths U14 South Munster League Conf D: 

Crosshaven , Muskerry , Conceded by Muskerry;

Dolphin 22, Crosshaven 33, reshedule 2111; 

Youths U14 West Munster League : 

Abbeyfeale , Killarney , Conceded by Abbeyfeale; 

Girls U14 League Conference B: 

Ennis , Tralee , Conceded by Tralee; 

Youths U13 Section1 North: 

UL Bohemian 5, Garryowen Blues 7, ; 

Youths U13 South Munster Phase 1 Conf D: 

Bandon RFC Blue 25, Ballincollig 5, confirmed 2411; 

Schools U19 Friendlies: 

Blackrock College 42, Crescent College Comprehensive 21, ; 

Schools/Clubs U17 Friendlies: 

Christian Brothers Cork 28, Kanturk 0, ;

Schools/Clubs U16 Friendlies: 

Christian Brothers Cork 31, Munster U16 10, ;

Schools U16 Friendlies : 

Blackrock College 31, Crescent College Comprehensive 12, ;

Terenure College 10, Christian Brothers Cork 19, ;

Terenure College 24, Christian Brothers Cork 14, ; 

Schools U14 Friendlies : 

Christian Brothers Cork 29,

St Marys College 0, C v C; Christian Brothers Cork 17,

St Marys College 0, B v B; Christian Brothers Cork 12,

St Marys College 5, A v A; Crescent College Comprehensive 36,

St Munchins 5, A v A; Crescent College Comprehensive 12,

St Munchins 38, B v B; 

Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Garryowen-Thomond 10, Young Munster 15, ; 

Youths U16B South Munster Friendly: 

Crosshaven 24, Cobh Pirates 19, ;