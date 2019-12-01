University of Limerick to host Inclusion Games 2019

Vision Sports Ireland and the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) are encouraging children, with or without a vision impairment, to participate in the forthcoming Inclusion Games at UL.

The Mid West Vision Sports Inclusion Games take place on Thursday December 5 at the University of Limerick (UL) Sports Centre. The event will bring able-bodied and vision impaired people together for a day of sport and friendship building, with specific emphasis on people aged under 25.

Recently crowned World Para Athletics 100m champion Jason Smyth, Inclusion Games Ambassador said “These games provide an ideal platform to increase participation in sport and leisure activities for children and young people who are blind or vision impaired and for their sighted peers to see how games can be modified to include their vision-impaired friends. Participants will try out athletics, football, tennis, swimming and tug of war and then hopefully bring these sports back to their schools and communities.”

Games Director Alex Whelan says “We are honoured to host our first-ever regional Inclusion Games at the UL. The University and its sports centre have a reputation for being so open and inclusive. Already there is widespread support and interest to attend these games as it is an opportunity for school principals and PE teachers to bring sport for disability to a whole new level in their school.”

It is hoped to run 9 similar regional events nationwide with schools and colleges over the next three years. Within this time frame, Vision Sports Ireland aim to increase sport participation by blind and vision-impaired children and youth by more than 150%”

Vision Sports Ireland President, eminent eye surgeon and regular media contributor Prof. Michael O’Keeffe, will open the Games at 10 am on Thursday 5th December.

Participants and spectators welcome. For further information please contact Alex Whelan on 0858500193 or alex@visionsports.ie