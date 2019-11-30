Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

Irish Life Health National Cross-Country Championships

Held in Abbotstown, a venue purpose built for the 2020 European Championships , a small Limerick contingent travelled to the capital. Martin Dowdy (Limerick AC) was the sole County Senior representative in the 10k Men’s event and came a highly credible 73rd from a field of 166.

The stand out Limerick performance of the day was by Dooneen’s Kevin O’Grady who came 27th from 129 in an extremely competitive Junior Boy’s competition . Clubmate Maria Campbell was 69th in the 4000m Girls U16 race. Well done to all on good performances.

Around the Country

Declan Guina (West Limerick) travelled south to Cork for the Grenville 4 mile and came 6th overall setting a new pb of 21:25. Colm Turner (Limerick AC) won the Ballindereen 10k in 32:32. A UL team of Ella Richardson, Áine Farrell, Courtney McGuire and Norah O’Brien finished 9th in the IUAA Road Relay in Maynooth.

Parkrun

Martin Phillips (19:04) and Shona Ní Fhloinn were first finishers at UL with Shane Ó Sullivan (17:30) and Maeve Kavanagh (21:09) best at Mungret. Katarzyna Bobka (22:15) and Steve Shepherd (23:17) were first at Newcastlewest with Odran McGuinness (7:46) and Aimee Whelan (8:24) fastest at the Shelbourne 2K Junior event.

Fixtures

Limerick Sports Partnership 5K Blanket Run, in aid of the Homeless,11am at the Boathouse, Sunday 1st December, University of Limerick

The Border Half Marathon, Sunday 1st December, Sean Choill Sports Complex, Corbally.

St.Stephens Day 10K, hosted by the Country Club, 11am Caherdavin Community Centre

Limerick Country Club 5 Mile, New Year’s Day, 2pm from the Country Club

Milford Hospice 10K,Sunday 2nd February, 11am,University of Limerick.