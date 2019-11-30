Limerick AIL clubs eye pre-Christmas push

THE Energia League resumes this Saturday with the first of three successive weekends of fixtures before the Christmas and New Year’s break. In Division 1A of the league, fourth-placed Garryowen will look to continue their excellent recent run of form when making the trip to Dublin on Saturday to face Terenure College at Lakelands Park.

Garryowen jumped into the play-off places in the top flight with a hard fought 13-10 victory over Clontarf in their last outing, the ‘Light Blues’ third league win on the bounce.

Also in Division 1A on Saturday, Young Munster, fresh from their first win of the campaign, host seventh-placed Dublin University at Tom Clifford Park, 2.30pm.

Munsters’ first win of the league season, secured away to Lansdowne, has the Greenfields’ side sitting in ninth-placed in the table, one point ahead of basement side Lansdowne and two points clear of Ballynahinch and Saturday’s opponents Dublin University.

Meanwhile in Division 1B of the league, fourth-placed Shannon, who lost out dramatically to Naas last time out, entertain Old Wesley on the back pitch at Thomond Park.

In Division 2A, fifth-placed Old Crescent will look to get back to winning ways, following a heavy away defeat to Rainey Old Boys last time out. will entertain another mid-table side Ballymena at Rosbrien.

Elsewhere, in Division 2A on Saturday, UL-Bohemian, who sit second-from-bottom in the league table, make the trip to Co Kildare to face MU Barnhall.

UL-Bohs have won just one of their six league fixtures to date. The Annacotty side picked up a losing bonus point in their most recent fixture, a 15-20 away defeat at the hands of Buccaneers.

Finally, in Division 2C this Saturday, injury-hit Bruff, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when hosting Sundays Well at Kilballyowen Park.