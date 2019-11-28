Na Piarsaigh replace Mick Ryan as manager with former Limerick SHC winning captain

NA Piarsaigh have confirmed Kieran Bermingham as their new senior hurling team manager.

The club's 2011 winning captain replaces former Tipperary senior hurling manager Mick Ryan, who served just one year with the Caherdavin club.

Ryan had Nigel Shaughnessy and Declan Fanning as coaches in a backroom team that led Na Piarsaigh to the county final - losing to Patrickswell.

Bermingham has been rubber-stamped by the club but his backroom team is yet to be finalised.

In 2011 Bermingham was the first club captain to lift the Daly Cup as Limerick SHC winners. He also captained the Light Blues to a Munster club SHC that year.

An All-Ireland U21 winner with Limerick, Bermingham was then a selector under Shane O'Neill when Na Piarsaigh won Limerick's first ever All-Ireland club SHC title in Croke Park in March 2016.

In 2019 Bermingham was manager of Parteen in the Clare IHC and he remains involved with underage teams in Na Piarsaigh.

New Na Piarsaigh manager Kieran Bermingham with the Munster club SHC Cup in 2011