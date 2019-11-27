Betting: Plenty to like about Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace - Colm Kinsella

ONE of the real highlights of the pre-Christmas jumps racing season in Ireland takes place this Sunday when Fairyhouse stages the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle, the second day feature of their two-day Winter Festival.

Sunday’s exciting card at Fairyhouse includes three Grade 1 races and the addition of a new €100,000 Handicap Hurdle.

But most of the attention will be on the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, won in recent years by the likes of Hurricane Fly, Jezki and most recently Apples Jade.

Apples Jade, currently a 5/1 shot with the layers, will be looking to make history and make it four wins in a row in the race on Sunday.

Willie Mullins saddles the favourite for Sunday’s big race in Benie Des Dieux, currently on offer at odds of 11/10.

Her only defeat in eight races since arriving from France came when she fell at the last when clear in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

‘Benie’ sets a high standard for sure, but Honeysuckle, who has won on all four of her trips to Fairyhouse, has plenty of appeal, despite facing her toughest task to date on the racecourse this weekend.

Honeysuckle is currently on offer at 11 to 4.