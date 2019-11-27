Limerick's Amy O'Donoghue to represent Ireland at European Cross Country Championships

LIMERICK athlete Amy O'Donoghue has been selected to represent Ireland at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal.

O'Donoghue has been named on the Ireland mixed relay team which competes in Lisbon on Sunday December 8.

Twenty five-year-old O'Donoghue runs for Emerald AC.

The Ireland mixed relay team to compete at the European Cross Country Championships also includes John Travers (Donore Harriers AC), Luke McCann (Dublin City Harriers AC) and Nadia Power (Dublin City Harriers AC)

Amy O'Donoghue represent Ireland in the 1500m at the European Athletics Team Championships First League in August.

The Limerick woman finished third in the women’s 1500m at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships in Morton Stadium earlier that month in a time of 4:32:27 behind winner Sarah Healy (Blackrock) who crossed the line in 4:31.84.

O'Donoghue was also a member of the Ireland Athletics team which competed in Dynamic New Athletics at the European Games in Minsk.

Earlier this month, she won the senior women’s race at the Munster Athletics Senior and Juvenile Uneven-Age Cross-Country Championships at Conna in Cork.