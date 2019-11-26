Munster Rugby issue injury update on Jeremy Loughman
The Munster squad started their preparations today at the HPC ahead of Friday night’s big Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh at Irish Independent Park (7.35pm). The game will see Conference B leaders Munster take on third-placed Edinburgh. Match tickets are available to buy here.
On the injury front, Jeremy Loughman was removed with an ankle injury during Saturday’s draw against Racing 92 and underwent a scan on Monday. The injury to Loughman comes at the same time that first choice loose-head Dave Kilcoyne is also out injured with Liam O'Connor, Brian Scott and Josh Wycherley moving up the depth chart.
Continuing to rehab: Chris Cloete (RTPP), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on