Limerick's Declan Nash confirms withdrawal from the application process for managers role

Current Limerick Camogie manager Declan Nash has confirmed his withdrawal from the application process, due to "a lack of transparency and fundamental differences in player progression" The Rathkeale native, who has been part of the backroom team for four seasons added, "Unfortunately it has become quite clear to me that all lengths will be taken to ensure Limerick senior camogie will have its third management team in three years, for those reasons I am withdrawing my application"

Full statement reads

It is with a heavy heart that I would like to confirm my withdrawal from the application process for the Limerick Senior Camogie Managers role. A combination of a lack of transparency and fundamental differences in player progression play a huge role in my decision.

It was a huge honour to be involved with my county and specifically this group of players, coaches and backroom staff over the last 4 years as both S&C coach and then as manager.

After reaching the 2019 targets set out for us, but more importantly creating a new performance standard and team culture in Limerick Camogie I never expected that a couple of months later I would be writing this.

The players have been the sole focus of both me and my management teams since we were instated. They are exceptional athletes, role models and above all, people. Female athletes don’t share the same spotlight as their male counterparts, but they are every bit the role models. Creating a culture and environment where players can perform was only stage one for us. We had hoped to build on this in 2020 and go even further in the championship this year.

Receiving the backing from the players, the end of year independent review committee and my backroom team meant a lot to me and drove me on to improve on last years set up further and reapply for the position. Unfortunately it has become quite clear to me that all lengths will be taken to ensure Limerick senior camogie will have its third management team in three years, for those reasons I am withdrawing my application.

There are many people to thank and I will do so privately. I do wish to openly thank John Tuohy for affording me the opportunity to join his backroom team in 2016. The 2017 Munster Final win will live long in the memory. I wish to thank the current county board for twice appointing me as manager, it was a huge honour to represent Limerick Senior Camogie as manager over the last 18 months. I will look back on this time with some fond memories.

I have been fortunate to be surrounded by some excellent coaches, selectors, analysts and volunteers in my 4 years involved and stepping away now will allow them to pursue the many other offers they have available to them. To everyone who has had an impact on me and Limerick camogie in my time I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Many thanks to all the clubs and club representatives that worked with me also. Clubs are where these role models are made and your patience and cooperation is much appreciated.

I would like to give special mention to Mary, Conor and all the staff of the Woodlands House hotel. People on the outside will never understand how much they have done and continue to do on a daily basis both on and off the field for Limerick camogie. The word sponsor does not do them the justice they deserve. They are extremely passionate about female sport and done all in their power to supply the girls with everything they deserve. They also went above and beyond for me and my management team, I will be forever grateful.

Best wishes to every camogie player wearing green this season, all the management teams and volunteers. Cuimhnigh ar Luimneach,

Declan Nash