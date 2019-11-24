Limerick Leader Weekly Athletics Notes

Beaufort Co. Kerry was the venue for the Munster Masters Cross Country finals last Sunday. Limerick was well represented in both races and had great success on the day.

Women

Dooneen won the overall Masters title with Rosemary Ryan coming in 5th overall followed by Shona Keane, Tracey Johnson, Karen Raine and Verena Tarpey.

Fiona Bourke of West Limerick also ran and made up the Limerick County team which won bronze overall. Fiona Bourke of West Limerick also won a bronze medal in the O50 category.

Men

Niall Shanahan of An Brú won the overall race with Martin Doody of Limerick AC in 2nd place. Martin and his Limerick AC team won bronze in the club competition.

Also on his team was Derek Kiely, Liam Lynch and Mike Lynch. The County team won silver and on that team was Niall Shanahan, Martin Doody, Sean Quirke, Derek Kiely, James Connolly, Liam Lynch, PJ Carey, Mike Lynch and Tony McMahon.

Park Runs

Park runs continued in Mungret and UL Boathouse this weekend. At UL, Thomas McCarthy was first home followed by Brian Halpin and James Dore. Antoinette Coleman was first woman followed by Claire Knight and Orlaith Keane. In Mungret, Joe O’Brien, Liam Markham and Niall Bennis made up the top 3. Ann MacPhail, Yvonne Deegan and Deirdre Hussey were the top 3 women.

Upcoming Fixtures

The Irish Life Health National Juvenile Even Age, Junior & Senior Cross-Country championships takes place in Abbotstown, Dublin on November 24.

On 1st December, the Munster Juvenile B & Intermediate Cross-Country Championships takes place in Two Mile Borris, Co. Tipperary.

Also taking place that day is the Limerick Sports Partnership Blanket 5K and the Border Half-Marathon, Corbally. On December 15, Irish Life Health National Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross-Country Championships takes place in Dunboyne.

For more athletics notes see Page 12 of this week's paper or see limerickleader.ie