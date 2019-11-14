FAI confirm Junior Cup fifth round draw

On Sunday at 4pm we should know the five teams who will represent Limerick DL in the open stages of the FAI Junior Cup. Five games fixed for 2pm Sunday throw up some interesting affairs with a couple sure to draw the crowds. Ahead of those games the FAI have revealed the first round of the 'Out of town' section of the cup with some interesting ties in prospect both Limerick District and Limerick Desmond sides.

The winners of Prospect Priory and Newport Town this weekend will travel to Carrig Celtic in the first of an all Limerick tie in Round five. The second all Limerick tie will see the winners of Ballynanty Rovers and Pike Rovers at home to Newcastle West Town.

The winners of Cappamore and Regional will make the trip to Willow Park in Dublin, while the vitors in the Aisling Annacotty and Fairview Rangers clash, both of which are fancied to win the competition outright, will meet Castleview FC of Cork.

Finglas Celtic will travel to meet the winners of Athlunkard Villa or Coonagh, while Rathkeale are on the road to face either Rush Athletic or Dublin Celtic.

Ties to be played on the weekends of November 30 and December 7.

FAI JUNIOR CUP 5th Round

Carrig Celtic v Prospect Prior FC or Newport Town FC

Ballynanty Rovers or Pike Rovers v Newcastle West Town

Willow Park FC v Cappamore Celtic or Regional Utd

Fairview Rgs v Aisling Annacotty FC or Castleview FC

Athlunkard Villa FC or Coonagh Utd v Finglas Celtic

Rush Ath or Dublin Celtic v Rathkeale FC

Rest of the draw:

Trim Celtic or Transport FC v Avenue Utd

Sheriff YC or Kilmore Celtic v Salthill Devon FC

Castlebar Celtic v Vee Rovers

Mullingar Town FC or Ballinhown FC v Crettyard Utd.

Greencastle FC v Mervue Utd

Manulla FC v Springfield FC or Rathcoole Rvs

Westport Utd v Balscadden or Liffey Wanderers

Cashel Town v Rosslare Rgs or Bridge Utd

Garda FC or St. John Bosco FC v Fermoy FC

Suncroft v Southend Utd

Shannon Hibs FC v Beechpark FC or Dunshaughlin Youths or Tolka Rvs.

Birr Town FC v St. Michaels FC

St. John Bosco FC v Glenthorn Celtic A

Innishvilla FC v Newpark FC

Oliver Bond Celtic v Castlerea FC

VEC FC or Rosemount Mulvey FC v Buncrana Harps FC

Arthur Griffith Park FC or Drumcondra FC v Ferrybank FC

Cockhill Celtic v Usher Celtic

Athenry FC v Coachford FC

Crumlin Utd v Cahir Park FC

Killarney Celtic v St. Kevin’s Boys FC

Bohemians FC or Carrigaline Utd A v Skerries Town FC

Kildrum Tigers FC v Blackrock College FC

Villa FC v Ballinsloe Town FC

Doolans Cow FC v Valeview Shankill FC or Tallaght Utd

Gorey Rangers v New Oak Boys FC