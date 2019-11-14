FAI confirm Junior Cup fifth round draw
On Sunday at 4pm we should know the five teams who will represent Limerick DL in the open stages of the FAI Junior Cup. Five games fixed for 2pm Sunday throw up some interesting affairs with a couple sure to draw the crowds. Ahead of those games the FAI have revealed the first round of the 'Out of town' section of the cup with some interesting ties in prospect both Limerick District and Limerick Desmond sides.
The winners of Prospect Priory and Newport Town this weekend will travel to Carrig Celtic in the first of an all Limerick tie in Round five. The second all Limerick tie will see the winners of Ballynanty Rovers and Pike Rovers at home to Newcastle West Town.
The winners of Cappamore and Regional will make the trip to Willow Park in Dublin, while the vitors in the Aisling Annacotty and Fairview Rangers clash, both of which are fancied to win the competition outright, will meet Castleview FC of Cork.
Finglas Celtic will travel to meet the winners of Athlunkard Villa or Coonagh, while Rathkeale are on the road to face either Rush Athletic or Dublin Celtic.
Ties to be played on the weekends of November 30 and December 7.
FAI JUNIOR CUP 5th Round
Carrig Celtic v Prospect Prior FC or Newport Town FC
Ballynanty Rovers or Pike Rovers v Newcastle West Town
Willow Park FC v Cappamore Celtic or Regional Utd
Fairview Rgs v Aisling Annacotty FC or Castleview FC
Athlunkard Villa FC or Coonagh Utd v Finglas Celtic
Rush Ath or Dublin Celtic v Rathkeale FC
Rest of the draw:
Trim Celtic or Transport FC v Avenue Utd
Sheriff YC or Kilmore Celtic v Salthill Devon FC
Castlebar Celtic v Vee Rovers
Mullingar Town FC or Ballinhown FC v Crettyard Utd.
Greencastle FC v Mervue Utd
Manulla FC v Springfield FC or Rathcoole Rvs
Westport Utd v Balscadden or Liffey Wanderers
Cashel Town v Rosslare Rgs or Bridge Utd
Garda FC or St. John Bosco FC v Fermoy FC
Suncroft v Southend Utd
Shannon Hibs FC v Beechpark FC or Dunshaughlin Youths or Tolka Rvs.
Birr Town FC v St. Michaels FC
St. John Bosco FC v Glenthorn Celtic A
Innishvilla FC v Newpark FC
Oliver Bond Celtic v Castlerea FC
VEC FC or Rosemount Mulvey FC v Buncrana Harps FC
Arthur Griffith Park FC or Drumcondra FC v Ferrybank FC
Cockhill Celtic v Usher Celtic
Athenry FC v Coachford FC
Crumlin Utd v Cahir Park FC
Killarney Celtic v St. Kevin’s Boys FC
Bohemians FC or Carrigaline Utd A v Skerries Town FC
Kildrum Tigers FC v Blackrock College FC
Villa FC v Ballinsloe Town FC
Doolans Cow FC v Valeview Shankill FC or Tallaght Utd
Gorey Rangers v New Oak Boys FC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on