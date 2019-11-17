Limerick Leader Weekly Athletics Round Up

Munster Juvenile and Senior Cross Country final

Conna in Cork was the venue for the Munster Juvenile uneven and Senior cross country finals.

Girls

In the U11 race, a record field of 185 girls finished. A number of athletes from Limerick AC, St Mary’s and Dooneen AC competed. Aimee Whelan of Limerick AC ran well as did Aisling Foley representing St Mary’s. Dooneen had 8 athletes competing including Samantha Tenzer, Sophia Meaney, Emma Pethos, Aisling O’Sullilvan Niamh Hynes, Eilis O’Neill, Roisin O’Neill and Catherine McCutcheon.

In the U13 race, Mai McKenna was 8th overall and will represent Munster in the National finals in December. Also running was Kealon Collins, Sarah O’Halloran, Orla O’Shaughnessy, Molly O’Mahony, Aimee Butler, Aoibhe O’Keefe and Vivian Amaeze. Laura Southern ran in the U15 race and 3 athletes ran out of age in the U17 race – Maria Campbell was 14th overall followed by Sarah Dillon and Sarah Butler. Rachel Hosey of Emerald was 9th in the U17 race and will also represent Munster next month. Sophie Moroney of West Limerick ran well in the junior race.

Boys

Darragh Whelan of Limerick AC won silver in the U9 race and Odhran O’Keefe of Dooneen ran very well. Harry Ferte and Luke Cahalane of Limerick AC ran in the U11 race. Alan Gladysz represented Limerick AC in the U15 boys, Thomas McCarthy in the U17 and Dooneen’s Kevin O’Grady was 6th in the U19 race and will represent Munster in December.

Senior Men and Women

Amy O’Donoghue of Emerald AC won the women’s race. Martin Doody and Paul Fitzgerald of Limerick AC ran in the men’s race as did Sean Quirke of Bilboa AC.