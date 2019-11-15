Limerick's Jason Waters claims Home Nations Singles Pool Championship

Limerick man Jason Waters claimed the 2019 Home Nations Singles Pool title in Stockport recently. The St Michael's Club member won the prestigious title by defeating the best of the best, racking up seven wins on his way to claiming the trophy.

Wins over Ben Flack, Mark Wilding, Luke Gilbert, Guiseppe D'Imperio, Shane Thompson, and Lee Kendall set up a final meeting with fellow Irish man Shaun Sharkey, which Waters won 6-3.

Also in action for team Ireland, was Limerick's was Neil Madigan.