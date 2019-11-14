FAI Junior tops the Limerick Junior Soccer bill

On Sunday at 4pm we should know the five teams who will represent Limerick DL in the open stages of the FAI Junior Cup. Five games fixed for 2pm Sunday throw up some interesting affairs with a couple sure to draw the crowds.

Topping the bill will be in LIT when Ballynanty Rvs take on Pike Rovers. Balla come into the tie on a high after a comeback 3-2 win over Geraldines last Sunday.

Pike Rovers' weekend game versus Aisling game was abandoned due to a bereavement but the upside is the players come into the tie fresh.

There is usually nothing between these sides particularly when it is cup fare.

Pike's experience and settled nature of the team will give Pike a slight edge pre game but as ‘Balla’ have shown again and again they pay no heed to opinions and they will be fully primed for the battle.

Another mouth-watering game is the clash of Fairview Rangers and Aisling.

Fairview had the perfect preparation with a big win over Kilmallock on Sunday.

It looks like the ‘View’ will have to do without Dermot Fitzgerald, unless they get clarification from Munster Council and that will be a blow to the ‘Blues’.

Aisling hope to have Shane Clarke back in full flow after a facial injury. He will be crucial to Aisling's hopes of advancing.

Elsewhere Prospect Priory welcome Newport to Cals Park on the back of a 2-2 draw with Janesboro on Sunday. The Hyde Road club have shown an improvement in recent outings and they will need to continue that form on Sunday against a very good Newport XI.

The Tipperary side showed in a recent clash with Aisling that they are well able to mix it with the Premier sides so expect a tight game.

Cappamore welcome Regional Utd hoping they can cause an upset. The County team have a good squad but may find the Premier side too strong.

Regional have assembled a solid panel and the return to fitness of Kieran O'Connell gives them added strength.

The final game sees Division 1A outfit Kilfrush welcome Coonagh Utd to Elton. After an early exit from the MFA Cup, Coonagh will be keen to progress in the National tournament.

They need to guard against complacency and should treat Sunday's tie as they would if it was a top side in the Premier League.

There is one game scheduled for the Munster Junior Cup with Geraldines hosting Murroe in the Garryowen Green on Sunday morning.

Geraldines go into the tie still feeling the disappointment of being pipped at the post by Ballynanty Rvs last Sunday.

Murroe have been playing well and are well capable of lifting their game to cause a shock so ‘Dines’ must approach the tie with trepidation.

Hyde Rgs take on Castle Rvs in a clash between first and second in Division 1A.

Castle’s inactivity over the last couple of weeks has given Hyde the opportunity to leapfrog them at the top of the table.

Both teams are free scoring which promises an exciting tie in Hyde Park.

In Division 2B, two of the top sides meet when Fairview Rgs C host Northside.

Both sides are chasing promotion and victory in this one will give them a huge boost.

There are three FAI Under 17 Cup down for decision. Nenagh welcome Shelbourne, Kilfrush host Cappamore and Aisling are at home to Fairview Rgs.

