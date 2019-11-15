Praise for the Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board Frank Nyhan has praised the efforts of the new ‘Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium’ group.

The group emerged in recent months in Limerick to ensure that funds generated will increase financial support for various racing events, benefiting owners, breeders and trainers while investing in the grass-roots of the industry.

At present the group sponsor the Irish St Legend and such was their impact that the Limerick Classic has increased prize money this year.

The chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board was in Government Buildings this Tuesday to address the joint committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“I must commend also the wider greyhound community, particularly those in Cork and Limerick, who have spearheaded funding initiatives to support greyhound racing at both locations. These initiatives have been tremendously successful and are testament to the passion and commitment that exists for the sport of greyhound racing,” said Nyhan.

The chairman was meeting with members of the committee to update on the activities of the Greyhound Board, particularly in relation to the care and welfare of the racing greyhound. He was accompanied today by Chief Executive Officer Ger Dollard, Veterinary Director Denis Healy and Head of Regulation Pat Herbert.

“We believe that our industry is already heavily regulated, and the provisions of the Greyhound Racing Act 2019 will further strengthen this regulation. We subscribe to the principles of the welfare of our dogs and the integrity of our sport. We have in place the tools to defend these principles against transgressors. Greyhound racing has deep roots in the Irish community, our challenge is to preserve our sport for future generations,” said the chairman.

On the track, 18 greyhounds remain in with a chance of capturing the €30,000 winners’ prize in the 2019 Irish St Leger ahead of this weekend’s semi-final action in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

There is still Limerick interest in the competition – Clonbrien Prince for Kay Murphy, Music ToOur Ears for the Pension Plan syndicate and Clearly Written for Noel Nash and Gerry McManus among the local interests still involved in this Saturday’s semi finals.

Last Saturday saw 36 greyhounds whittled down to 18, with the Graham Holland trained Wolfe posting the best time of the round in an impressive 29.41 seconds.

Other notable performances saw Derby third Run Happy, trained by Pat Buckley, and Robert Gleeson’s Lemon Ozzy both clocking 29.68 on the way to winning their respective heats.

“The second round heats of the 2019 Irish St Leger produced the track action that greyhound racing fans around Limerick and the rest of the country wait all year to see. We’re sure the semi-finals will provide the same this weekend,” said Racing Manager with Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Liam Kennedy.

“The first half of the competition has seen such high quality racing and we’re getting down to the nitty gritty now. I have no doubt the excitement will only increase as the climax of the competition draws ever closer on November 23. I want to wish the best of luck to all still involved,” said Kennedy.

Aside from the six second round heats in the Leger, there were another six races in Limerick last Saturday.

The opening race of the card was an A2/A3 525 which was won in 29.11 by the Donal O’Carroll owned Groine Hill. The Julie O’Connell trained winner had a length and three quarters to spare on the line. Second was Ballymartin Hugo for Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes.

There was a sprint win for Martin Kelly of Clare with Rathorpe Toff. The winners time for the 350 was 19.60. Two and a half lengths back in second was Intrinsic Bay for Josh Harte.

Martin Giltinan won with Gilti Bonnie in a novice 525. The winner had two lengths to spare in a time of 29.30. Beaten into second was Ruling Orca for William O’Neill.

An A5 525 was won in 29.08 by Tiermana Ivy for Noel Moroney. A length back in second was another Clare man Thomas Gallagher with Girls Be Slick.

The Pat Buckley trained Zascandil won another novice 525. The Javier Jarne owned winner just got up on the line in a time of 29.47. Second was Healthwellness for another Clare owner Michael Lillis.