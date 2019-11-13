Double win for Limerick at ‘Volunteers in Sport Awards’

Volunteers from all 32 counties were honoured this week's Volunteers in Sport Awards, hosted by the Federation of Irish Sport, in partnership with EBS, in Farmleigh House, Dublin.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to recognise the contributions, commitment and dedication of the 450,000 volunteers who give their time to Irish sport each year. This equates to approximately 37.3 million hours of volunteering across Ireland’s 14,000 registered sports clubs and associations.

Members of the public, sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contributions to sport has made a real difference to their community, club or county.

The award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 12 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, including former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, The Irish Times sports journalist and activist, Joanne O’Riordan and former Irish rugby international, Trevor Ringland.

Limerick’s Sharon Galvin was honoured with her sports volunteer of the year award for her commitment to soccer and Limerick Belles FC. The award was presented by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD.

Sharon has devoted countless hours to volunteering with Limerick Belles FC and was shocked by her nomination and subsequent win of the award.

A total of 34 awards were presented at the ceremony, including 32 county-level awards, an overall ‘outstanding contribution’ award and a ‘team of volunteers’ award. Swim Ireland’s Mary Dunne received the outstanding contribution award while Limerick's second award of the day went to the Limerick based ‘Women on Wheels’ group who received the ‘team of volunteers’ award for 2019

For more information, visit www.volunteersinsport.ie.