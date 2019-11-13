Munster Rugby make out-half addition for Champions Cup campaign

Munster Rugby have added Garryowen out-half Ben Healy to their Champions Cup squad ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Ospreys in the Liberty Stadium. Healy replaces fellow Garryowen club man Alex Wootton in the squad. Healy has been added to the panel due to an injury sustained by JJ Hanrahan which is likely to rule him out of this Saturday's opener.

Hanrahan's injury left Tyler Bleyendaal as Munster's only fit, senior, out-half, so Healy's addition comes as no surprise. The former Glenstal winning Senior Cup captain joined the Academy in the summer of 2018. Prior to joining the Academy, the out-half represented Munster at U18, U19 and U20 level and also played for the Ireland U18s and U19s. A strong start to his first season in the Academy saw Healy make five appearances and score 19 points for Munster A in the Celtic Cup. Should he see some action this weekend, he would be making his Munster senior debut in doing so.

There are now three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players registered in the 41-man squad as Healy joins prop Keynan Knox and back-row forward Jack O’Sullivan.

Munster will face Saracens, Racing 92 and Ospreys in the Pool stages of the 2019/20 Champions Cup with some mouthwatering Pool games to be played over the next three months.

Champions Cup Squad

Forwards: James Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland, Jed Holloway, Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Sullivan, CJ Stander.

Backs: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Joey Carbery, JJ Hanrahan, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Alby Mathewson, Nick McCarthy, Conor Murray.

The full list of players that have been nominated by their clubs as incoming Swap Players for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup is below.

The registration of the incoming players (maximum of 41 players for Heineken Champions Cup squads) may be reversed before the knockout stages. Nominations are subject to Union approval

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

ASM Clermont Auvergne

Player in: Thibault LANEN

Player out: Sébastien Vahaamahina

Player in: Donovan TAOFIFENUA

Player out: Tim Nanai Williams

Bath Rugby

Player in: Will VAUGHAN

Player out: Henry Thomas

Player in: Gabe HAMMER-WEBB

Player out: Tom de Glanville

Benetton Rugby

Player in: Marco FUSER

Player out: Alessandro Zanni

Connacht Rugby

Player in: Peter McCABE

Player out: Paddy McAllister

Player in: Niall MURRAY

Player out: Sean O’Brien (back row)

Exeter Chiefs

Player in: Alfie PETCH

Player out: Greg Holmes

Player in: Tom PRICE

Player out: Sam Skinner

Player in: Marcus STREET

Player out: Tom Francis

Glasgow Warriors

Player in: Rory HUGHES

Player out: Jonny Gray

Player in: Darcy RAE

Player out: Siosiua Halanukonuka

Player in: Adam ASHE

Player out: Jale Vakaloloma

Player in: Tom GORDON

Player out: Lee Jones

Player in: Johnny MATTHEWS

Player out: Grant Stewart

Gloucester Rugby

Player in: Todd GLEAVE

Player out: James Hanson

Player in: Thomas STANTON

Player out: Owen Williams

Harlequins

Player in: Renaldo BOTHMA

Player out: Max Crumpton

Player in: Toby FREEMAN

Player out: Jack Clifford

Player in: Luke NORTHMORE

Player out: Joe Marchant

Player in: Lloyd WHEELDON

Player out: Ben Tapuai

Player in: Hugh TIZARD

Player out: Aaron Morris

Leinster Rugby

Player in: Scott PENNY

Player out: Dan Leavy

Player in: Ryan BAIRD

Player out: Jack Conan

Player in: Cian KELLEHER

Player out: Fergus McFadden

Player in: Bryan BYRNE

Player out: Vakh Abdaladze

Player in: Ciaran FRAWLEY

Player out: Barry Daly

Montpellier

Player in: Aaron CRUDEN

Player out: Handré Pollard

Player in: Jannie DU PLESSIS

Player out: Guilhem Guirado

Player in: Thomas DARMON

Player out: Lucas De Connick

Munster Rugby

Player in: Ben HEALY

Player out: Alex Wootton

Northampton Saints

Player in: James MITCHELL

Player out: Reuben Bird-Tulloch

Ospreys

Player in: Marvin ORIE

Player out: Will Griffiths

Saracens

Player in: Damian WILLEMSE

Player out: Ralph Adams-Hale

Toulouse

Player in: Théo IDJELLIDAINE

Player out: Antoine Dupont