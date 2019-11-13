Munster Rugby make out-half addition for Champions Cup campaign
Munster Rugby have added Garryowen out-half Ben Healy to their Champions Cup squad ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Ospreys in the Liberty Stadium. Healy replaces fellow Garryowen club man Alex Wootton in the squad. Healy has been added to the panel due to an injury sustained by JJ Hanrahan which is likely to rule him out of this Saturday's opener.
Hanrahan's injury left Tyler Bleyendaal as Munster's only fit, senior, out-half, so Healy's addition comes as no surprise. The former Glenstal winning Senior Cup captain joined the Academy in the summer of 2018. Prior to joining the Academy, the out-half represented Munster at U18, U19 and U20 level and also played for the Ireland U18s and U19s. A strong start to his first season in the Academy saw Healy make five appearances and score 19 points for Munster A in the Celtic Cup. Should he see some action this weekend, he would be making his Munster senior debut in doing so.
There are now three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players registered in the 41-man squad as Healy joins prop Keynan Knox and back-row forward Jack O’Sullivan.
Munster will face Saracens, Racing 92 and Ospreys in the Pool stages of the 2019/20 Champions Cup with some mouthwatering Pool games to be played over the next three months.
Champions Cup Squad
Forwards: James Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland, Jed Holloway, Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Sullivan, CJ Stander.
Backs: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Joey Carbery, JJ Hanrahan, Ben Healy, Neil Cronin, Alby Mathewson, Nick McCarthy, Conor Murray.
The full list of players that have been nominated by their clubs as incoming Swap Players for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup is below.
The registration of the incoming players (maximum of 41 players for Heineken Champions Cup squads) may be reversed before the knockout stages. Nominations are subject to Union approval
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP
ASM Clermont Auvergne
Player in: Thibault LANEN
Player out: Sébastien Vahaamahina
Player in: Donovan TAOFIFENUA
Player out: Tim Nanai Williams
Bath Rugby
Player in: Will VAUGHAN
Player out: Henry Thomas
Player in: Gabe HAMMER-WEBB
Player out: Tom de Glanville
Benetton Rugby
Player in: Marco FUSER
Player out: Alessandro Zanni
Connacht Rugby
Player in: Peter McCABE
Player out: Paddy McAllister
Player in: Niall MURRAY
Player out: Sean O’Brien (back row)
Exeter Chiefs
Player in: Alfie PETCH
Player out: Greg Holmes
Player in: Tom PRICE
Player out: Sam Skinner
Player in: Marcus STREET
Player out: Tom Francis
Glasgow Warriors
Player in: Rory HUGHES
Player out: Jonny Gray
Player in: Darcy RAE
Player out: Siosiua Halanukonuka
Player in: Adam ASHE
Player out: Jale Vakaloloma
Player in: Tom GORDON
Player out: Lee Jones
Player in: Johnny MATTHEWS
Player out: Grant Stewart
Gloucester Rugby
Player in: Todd GLEAVE
Player out: James Hanson
Player in: Thomas STANTON
Player out: Owen Williams
Harlequins
Player in: Renaldo BOTHMA
Player out: Max Crumpton
Player in: Toby FREEMAN
Player out: Jack Clifford
Player in: Luke NORTHMORE
Player out: Joe Marchant
Player in: Lloyd WHEELDON
Player out: Ben Tapuai
Player in: Hugh TIZARD
Player out: Aaron Morris
Leinster Rugby
Player in: Scott PENNY
Player out: Dan Leavy
Player in: Ryan BAIRD
Player out: Jack Conan
Player in: Cian KELLEHER
Player out: Fergus McFadden
Player in: Bryan BYRNE
Player out: Vakh Abdaladze
Player in: Ciaran FRAWLEY
Player out: Barry Daly
Montpellier
Player in: Aaron CRUDEN
Player out: Handré Pollard
Player in: Jannie DU PLESSIS
Player out: Guilhem Guirado
Player in: Thomas DARMON
Player out: Lucas De Connick
Munster Rugby
Player in: Ben HEALY
Player out: Alex Wootton
Northampton Saints
Player in: James MITCHELL
Player out: Reuben Bird-Tulloch
Ospreys
Player in: Marvin ORIE
Player out: Will Griffiths
Saracens
Player in: Damian WILLEMSE
Player out: Ralph Adams-Hale
Toulouse
Player in: Théo IDJELLIDAINE
Player out: Antoine Dupont
