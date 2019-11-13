Opinion: 'Limerick GAA leagues still a mess' - Jerome O'Connell

All nine adult Limerick GAA county championships have now been completed. All done so in a timely manner – indeed Limerick’s club championship has run smoothly in recent times despite five grades of hurling and four grades of hurling and numerous dual clubs. But not all is so good with the Limerick GAA club leagues.

This year there was yet another restructure but with little improvement. There are five divisions in the ACHL and there were walkovers across all groups. Each division had a final but three were walkovers!

This Wednesday evening, 7.30pm, two finals are scheduled to take place after much chopping and changing

The Division One final between Na Piarsaigh and Ballybrown takes place in Doon. The Division Three final between Blackrock and Pallasgreen takes place in Staker Wallace GAA grounds.

Already crowned champions, albeit by walkovers, were Dromin-Athlacca (Division Two), Glenroe (Division Four) and Kilmallock (Division Five).

In football, all is not as bad - at least all four finals were played.

The champions were Newcastle West (Division One), Galbally (Division Two), Gerald Griffins (Division Three) and Bruff (Division Four).

Pretty clear to see that many of the titles went to clubs who had lengthy runs in their respective championship so it’s hard to fathom why the leagues in Limerick are so poorly thought of.

What is known, is that club players need games so another look needs to be given to the leagues, which in my opinion must be finished before the respective championships to maintain any kind of interest.