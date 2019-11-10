Basketball Ireland Division One weekend recap: UL Huskies lose out to Portlaoise

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Fr Mathews earned an impressive away win in Jordanstown on Saturday afternoon, running out 54-70 point winners over Ulster University in the Men’s Division One. The game started off with momentum firmly in favour of the Cork side to push them into an 18-36 point lead at the half, despite good work from Ulster University’s Kadeem Smithen. Fr Mathews continued to up the ante in the third quarter, building steadily on their lead with scoring from Owen Connolly (25 points) to see them home to a 54-70 win in the end.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig remain top of the league and unbeaten yet again this weekend, after running out 88-75 point winners over McGowans Tolka Rovers in Cork on Saturday. Tolka put up a big challenge to Ballincollig to see the hosts lead by just three at the half, 41-38. Good scoring from Cillian O’Driscoll and Tim Doyle kept Rovers in contention in the third, but Ballincollig still led, 65-60, going into the last. The hosts began to dominate in the fourth, with Ronan and Ciaran O’Sullivan impressing and combining for 40 points, to push home to an 88-71 point win in the end.

Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney ran out convincing winners over Ej Sligo All Stars on Saturday evening, running out 90-70 winners in the end. The hosts got off to a great start leading 44-29 at the half with great scoring from Aaron Jackson and Toby Christensen. A big push in the third from Sligo’s Alvaro Romo put the pressure on Killarney, but they held their cool and won out by 20 in the end.

LYIT Donegal got back to winning ways with a 76-86 road win against IT Carlow Basketball on Sunday. Manny Payton again led the way for Donegal, top scoring with 23 points, while Dom Uhl and Andy McGeever also impressed to get them over the line,

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Portlaoise Panthers were dominant at home against UL Huskies, running out 70-43 point winners. Trudy Walker led the way for the hosts, finishing out with 20 points, and was well supported by Gillian Wheeler and Ciara Byrne. Huskies’ Megan Buckley put on a strong performance, but it was Portlaoise who kept the edge throughout the game and secured the home win.

Ulster University stormed home to an 81-67 point win over Swords Thunder in a confident display on Saturday to remain unbeaten at the top of the Northern Conference. Kollyns Scarbrough and Lexi Posset combined for a whopping 50 points on the day as they managed to hold off the Dublin side to take home the big win.

St Mary’s Castleisland also remained unbeaten, with a big 52-63 point on the road win against Limerick Celtics. Lorraine Scanlon and Maeve Barry were the stand outs for the visitors as, despite a good display from Celtics’ Kendall Bradbury, they ran out winners in the end.

Elsewhere, Trinity Meteors scooped a 70-86 on the road win over Fabplus North West with Edel Thornton standout for the Dubliners, finishing with 31 points. The game was close right up to the half with Fabplus North West leading 38-36 thanks to great play from Shannon Cunningham. A determined and clinical display in the third and fourth quarter from Meteors though saw them push on to win.

NUIG Mystics secured a solid win over Griffith College Templeogue on Saturday, 70-52. Mystics dominated the opening exchanges to lead 39-27 at the half. Momentum stayed with the hosts in the the third and fourth thanks to superb work from Rebecca Carmody to see them home to victory. Mystics are currently in action against Tipperary Knights in their second game of the weekend.

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: November 9th and 10th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester 87-70 Maree

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Mintautas Bulanovas 19, Tomas Fernandez 19, Isaac Westbrooks 13

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 26, Eoin Rockall 15, Paul Freeman 13

Half time score: Pyrobel Killester 38-38 Maree

Griffith College Templeogue 85-76 DCU Saints

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Jason Killeen 21, Puff Summers 21, Neil Randolph 17

Top scorers DCU Saints: Mike Bonaparte 21, Eoin Darling 12, Martin Neary 9

Half time score: Griffith College Templeogue 40-30 DCU Saints

DBS Éanna 71-84 Belfast Star

Top scorers DBS Éanna: Stefan Zecevic 31, Marko Tomic 18, Joshua Wilson 10

Top scorers Belfast Star: Ben Marello 29, Cj Fulton 24, Aidan Quinn 11

Half time score: DBS Éanna 38-42 Belfast Star

UCD Marian 82-75 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Top scorers UCD Marian: Barry Drumm 22, Mike Garrow 18, Neil Baynes 15

Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Muhammad Sabic 19, Romonn Nelson 16, Jareth Gray 15

Half time score: UCD Marian 33-38 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 79-74 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Top scorers Keanes Supervalu Killorglin: Allan Thomas 19, Colin O Reilly 18, Rami Ghanem 16

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Paul Dick 16, Keith Jumper 11, Ivan Bogdanovic 10

Half time score: Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 46-23 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Moycullen 68-71 Coughlan C&S Neptune

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 21, Joseph Tummon 11, Paul Kelly 7

Top scorers Coughlan C&S Neptune: Lehmon Colbert 14, Cian Heaphy 14, Peter Hoffman 10

Half time score: Moycullen 37-30 Coughlan C&S Neptune

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball 68-41 Marble City Hawks

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Kaitlyn Slagus 23, Alyssa Velles 21, Miah Ryan 11

Top scorers Marble City Hawks: Cassidy Williams 14, Katie Fox 8, Anne Prendergast 5

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 31-29 Marble City Hawks

Pyrobel Killester 74-71 Maree

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Christa Reed 28, Adella Randle El 21, Aisling McCann 14

Top scorers Maree: Carol Mc Carthy 19, Claire Rockall 14, Fiona Scally 12

Half time score: Pyrobel Killester 29-27 Maree

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 61-73 Fr Mathews

Top scorers Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics: Aine O Connor 18, Darby Maggard 18 Kylee Smith 15

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Grainne Dwyer 21, Shannon Brady 18, Chantell Alford 13

Half time score: Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 33-46 Fr Mathews

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 86-76 Maxol WIT Wildcats

Top scorers Ambassador UCC Glanmire: Shrita Parker 29, Aine McKenna 14, Amy Dooley 12, Tatum Neubert 12

Top scorers Maxol WIT Wildcats: Maria Palarino 17, Debbie Ogayemi 16, Stephanie O’Shea 12

Half time score: Ambassador UCC Glanmire 52-42 Maxol WIT Wildcats

DCU Mercy 79-69 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Top scorers DCU Mercy: Meredith Burkhall 26, Ashley Russell 22, Sarah Woods 11

Top scorers Singleton SuperValu Brunell: Treyanna Clay 28, Arun McClure 12, Katie Walshe 11

Half time score: DCU Mercy 41-29 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University 54-70 Fr Mathews

Top scorers Ulster University: Kadeem Smithen 22, Matthew Rooney 10, Shane O Connor 7

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Owen Connolly 25, David Murray 17, Luke O Mahony 8

Half time score: Ulster University 18-36 Fr Mathews

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 88-75 McGowans Tolka Rovers

Top scorers Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: Ronan O'Sullivan 23, Ciaran O Sullivan 17, Dylan Corkery 15

Top scorers McGowans Tolka Rovers: Cillian O Driscoll 20, Tim Doyle 16, Séan Moore 8, Séan Daly 8, Paul Caffery 8

Half time score: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 41-38 McGowans Tolka Rovers

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 90-70 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney: Aaron Jackson 25, Toby Christensen 24, Victor Martinez 12

Top scorers EJ Sligo All-Stars: Alvaro Romo 27, Jesus San Martin 8, Carson long 8, Mindaugas Loda 7

Half time score: Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 44-29 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics 70-52 Griffith College Templeogue

Top scorers NUI Galway Mystics: Rebecca Carmody 16, Karlee Alves 13, Kate Lyons 11

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Lauren Darcy 17, Morgan O Donnell 14, Lynn Tunnah 9

Half time score: NUI Galway Mystics 39-27 Griffith College Templeogue

Fabplus North West 70-86 Trinity Meteors

Top scorers Fabplus North West: Shannon Cunningham 22, Dana DiRenzo 14, Aisling Nee 7

Top scorers Trinity Meteors: Edel Thornton 31, Sarah Kenny 25, Carolyn Binder 11

Half time score: Fabplus North West 38-36 Trinity Meteors

Ulster University 81-67 Swords Thunder

Top scorers Ulster University: Kollyns Scarbrough 27, Lexi Posset 23, Erin Maguire 13

Top scorers Swords Thunder: Aisling Sullivan 16, Niamh O Donovan 14, Tia Kelly 11

Half time score: Ulster University 49-28 Swords Thunder

Portlaoise Panthers 70-43 UL Huskies

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Trudy Walker 20, Gillian Wheeler 12, Ciara Byrne 11

Top scorers UL Huskies: Megan Buckley 12, Cathy Grant 9, Sinead Nihill 9

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 37-24 UL Huskies



Basketball Ireland Fixtures: November 13-17th



Wednesday 13th November 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Parochial Hall, 20:15;



Friday 15th November 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Trinity Meteors v Swords Thunder, Trinity, 19:30;

NUIG Mystics v Limerick Celtics, NUI Galway, 19:45;



Saturday 16th November 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, De La Salle, 18:30;

UCD Marian v DBS Eanna, UCD, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Pyrobel Killester, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Maree v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Calsanctius College, 19:30;

DCU Saints v Coughlan CandS Neptune, DCU, 19:30;

Moycullen v Griffith College Templeogue, NUIG, 19:30;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Marble City Hawks v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v DCU Mercy, IWA Clontarf, 19:30;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Waterford Vikings, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LYIT Donegal v Portlaoise Panthers, LYIT, 16:00;

Ulster University v Limerick Sports Eagles, UUJ, 17:15;

McGowans Tolka Rovers v Limerick Celtics, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Mercy College, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University v Fabplus North West, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v Portlaoise Panthers, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Phoenix Rockets, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;



Sunday 17th November 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Maree v Fr Mathews, Calasanctius College-Galway, 14:30;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v IT Carlow Basketball, Parochial Hall, 14:45;