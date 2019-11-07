Ryder Cup venue at Adare Manor voted Ireland's Best Golf Course

The Golf Course at Adare Manor, host the 2026 Ryder Cup has been named ‘Ireland’s Best Golf Course 2019’ at the World Golf Awards. The award comes on the back of a busy month for the Manor, where is collected a Michelin star, was named the No. 1 resort in Europe at the Conde Nast Reader’s Choice awards, winning ‘IGTOA Parkland Golf Course of the Year’ and voted ‘Golf Resort of the Year’ at the IAGTO Awards.

The Golf Course at Adare Manor experienced success at last year’s World Golf Awards too where, having reopened following renovation works, it was named ‘World’s Best New Golf Course 2018’.

‘Ireland’s Best Golf Course 2019’ was awarded to Adare Manor during the World Golf Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, further cementing Adare Manor’s growing status as one of the very best golf courses and resorts in the world.

Commenting on the recent string of awards success, Colm Hannon, CEO of Adare Manor, said: “2019 continues to be a year to remember for us at Adare Manor. Highlighted by being named the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup venue but cemented by the accolades we’re extremely proud to have been awarded too. Our vision from the outset was to create a golf course that was so special and enjoyable it entices each golfer to want come back and play it again and again.”

As the 2019 golfing season comes to a close, the team at Adare Manor is looking ahead to July 6th-7th 2020 when the JP McManus Pro-Am returns to their fairways. A host of golfing royalty will tee it up in south-west Ireland for the first time on the new Tom Fazio-design, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnston, Justin Rose, Wladimir Klitschko, Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan just some of the headline stars set to attend.

For more information on the World Golf Awards visit www.worldgolfawards.com