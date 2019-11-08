Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

ADARE MANOR

LADIES: The following is the results of the 15 Hole S/F Competition on 31/10/19. 1st Eithne O'Halloran (19) 31 pts; 2nd Eithne Gleeson (34) 30pts; 3rd Andrea Hitzelberger (27) 29pts. Beginners Competition: Winner. Mary Hayes.

SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies 12 Hole Scramble Competition 28/10/2019; 1st Andrea Hitzelberger, Judy Minihan and Bernie Moroney 46pts nett; 2nd Sheena Wiseman, Marie Field and Patricia O'Kelly 50 pts nett.

Dates for the Diary: November 27-28. The AGM for the Men and Ladies will take place on 27th and 28th November respectively.

1st December. Captains Drive In.

5th December. Bonanza night. More details to follow on this later.

News: Starting this Thursday, November 7, Ladies competition will be reduced to 12 holes for the month of November.

ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Men’s Singles Competition: Sunday, November 10, Old Course.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition, Tuesday, October 29, Old Course; 1st Ellen Healy (38) 27pts; 2nd Irene O'Connor (29) 26 pts; 3rd Breda Barrett (30) 25 pts (Back 9); 4th Elva Clancy (30)25 pts (bk 3).

Fixtures: Ladies Tuesday Competition, Tuesday, November 12, Old Course.

SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Seniors Competition, Thursday, October 31: Cashen Course; 1st Noel Norkan (22) 35pts;

2nd Vincent O’Kelly (17) 33pts; 3rd Frank Dore(8) 32-1 31pts B6-18 B3-7;

4th Michael O’Callaghan (20) 32-1 31pts B6-18 B3-6; 5th Michael P. O’Farrell (22) 33 -2 31pts B6-17; 6th Michael Barrett (18) 33 -2 31pts B6-16; 7th Dominic Morriarty (20) 31-1 30pts B6-17; 8th Patrick Shanahan (24) 31-1 30pts B6-14; 9th Denis Eggleston (26) 30pts B6-10;

10th Des O’Donoghue (22) 30-1 29pts B6-16; Gross Cameron Sterritt 23pts; V. Tom O’Keeffe (20) 29pts B6-15; S.V. Miley Costello 27pts.

Fixtures: Thursday, November 7, Senior Men’s Competition, Old Course.

SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday, November 8: Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course

ballykisteen

LADIES: Results: Golf has been slow again this past week due to bad weather.

Fixtures: The Winter League will run over November, December, January and February commencing on November 17 with draw at 10.45am.

The Hamper competitions commenced on November 4 and run through December and January. Format is 12 Hole stableford. BRS timesheet.

Saturday, November 9 (Alt) and Tuesday 12th, 12 Hole Stableford. Sunday, November 10, 12 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.15.

Saturday, November 16 (Alt) and Tuesday 19th, 12 Hole Stableford. Sunday 17 12 Hole Winter League. Draw 10.45.

MATCHPLAY: The Henley Keane Matchplay is underway. Please refer to updated notice board in locker room for draw sheet and latest results.

BALLYNEETY

MENS: Club 4 Ball 1st Patrick Hogan & Denis Healy 41 points; 2nd Paul Connolly & John Malone 39 points.

SCRATCH CUP: Ballyneety Scratch Cup; 1st Matt Evans; 2nd Tony Mulcahy.

FOURBALL CHAMPIONSIP: 4 Ball championship of the course; Winners Niall Bennis & Colin Daly;

Runners-up Jonathan Dervan & Sean Tobin.

SINGLES MATCHPLAY: Singles Match play: Winner: Christy Coll;

Runners-up: Michael Lynch;

GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Golfer of the year: Matt Evans. Congratulations to all the winners.

Seniors: 16 hole champagne scramble: 1st Pat Hastings, Willie Whelton & Flan Connolly 53.6; 2nd Tim Mulcaire, Connie Ryan, Tom Clohessy & John Hayes 53.4; 3rd John Keogh, Michael John Cosgrave, Tony Carroll, Tony Carroll 53.2.

CHARLEVILLE

SENIORS: Seniors Golf Wednesday, October 30: 1 Anton Noonan, Tom Collins, Tom Clarson 61pts; 2 Tom Heffernan, Donal McSweeney, John P. Collins 58 pts.

9-HOLE SINGLES: Sunday, November 3: 9 Hole Singles; 1st Paul O’Shea (18) 21pts.

Fixtures: Check Timesheet For Competition.

Annual Mass: The Annual Mass for deceased Members will take place at the Clubhouse on Monday next, November 11 at 8 p.m. This very popular ceremony recalls all our members who passed away over the past year and the usual large attendance is expected.

WEEKLY JACKPOT: Winning Numbers. 2. 7. 10. 17. No Outright Winner; €50 Lucky Dip. James O'Connor; €30 Lucky Dip. Mons Owens; €20 Lucky Dip. Sean F O'Connor. Next Draw Sunday, November 10. Jackpot €4400.

LADIES RESULTS: Ladies 12 Hole Singles Stableford; Thursday, October 31: 1st Anne McEvoy (21) 22pts c/b; 2nd Phil Curtin (20) 22pts; Young at Heart Monday 4:

Best Card: Ann McEvoy (21) 21 pts.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Members 18 Hole Singles Stableford Turkey Competition Saturday/Sunday, November 2-3; 1st Connor Barry 40 Pts; 2nd Brian Foudy 40 Pts; 3rd Diarmuid McMahon 38 Pts.

CHRISTMAS HAMPER: Ladies Christmas Hamper Competition week ending November 3; 1st Kelly McMahon 41pts; 2nd Sandy Smyth 39pts; 3rd Joan Ryan 37pts

WINTER SERIES: The Flogas winter series will continue this Sunday the 10th November. Please call the golf shop to reserve a tee time visitors €30 members €10.

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Tuesday, October 29: 1st Con Flynn & John McGrath; 2nd John A Culhane & Tom Giltenane. Tuesday, November 5 – results anon.

Fixtures: Monday, November 11, 14 Hole Scramble (draw at 9.45 am, last draw at 10.15).

TIPPERARY

LADIES: Wednesday, November 13, club day stableford.

Notes: The ladies AGM will be held in the clubhouse on Tuesday November 12 at 7.30pm.. Mass for deceased members will be on in the clubhouse on Thursday November 7 at 7.30pm. Unfortunately Mother Nature took over last week as no competitions were played.

CO TIPPERARY

LADIES GOLF: The winner of our Tuesday morning competition was Elaine Kinane Ryan. Results of our Hospice competition: Ladies: 1st Flan McGlinchey (29) 29 pts; 2nd Jenny Lawrence (29) 27 pts; 3rd Caroline O’Dwyer (29) 27 pts. Mens:1st Paul Kavanagh (19) 37pts2nd Joey McGrath (11) 36 pts3rd Kevin O’Sullivan (12) 35 pts. Congratulations to all winners and thanks to everyone who supported such a worthy cause. Fixtures: Tuesday morning social golf continues.We are running a Christmas Hamper 9 Hole Stableford Competition from Saturday November 2, to the Saturday December 1, with best 2 scores to count & €3 entry fee and re-entry is allowed at €3 each time. Sunday November 24, a 9 Hole scramble. Tee time from 12pm, time slot on notice board.

agm: Our ladies AGM will be held on December 7, it will be followed by our Christmas party and is expected to be a great year end celebration.

Men’s Golf: The Men’s Winter League got off to a slow start with very unfavourable weather conditions. There is still lots of time as it will run for five weeks and you can play as many rounds per week as you wish but only five weeks will count. As the competition is between teams from the local parish or in some cases a combination of parishes it should make for a lively competition.

Seniors Golf: The winners of the Seniors Scramble on 29th October 2019 were: John Grogan, Johnny Hannigan, Tom Tuohy and Tommy Moloney.