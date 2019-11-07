Munster Junior Cup top Limerick soccer weekend billing

The Munster Junior Cup continues on Sunday and another couple of sides will make it into the hat for the Open stages of the competition.

With their ‘B’ team already through to Round Four, Regional Utd ‘A’ will be trying to join their club mates when they host Southend.

These sides met a few weeks back in the FAI when Regional had to grind out a 2-0 win. On that occasion Southend proved a stubborn side who also possess a goal threat.

You feel home advantage may make things easier this time out for the Premier side but don't expect Southend to bow down.

Summerville Rvs have been improving with every game this season and they get a chance to test their progression on Sunday when they host Premier A side Cappamore in the MFA.

Following the Oscar Traynor exploits of the last week, it's back to Premier League action for most sides this weekend.

The big game for most is a toss up between Saturday's clash of Aisling Annacotty and Pike Rvs in Annacotty and Sunday's Geraldines v Balla game.

Pike Rovers lead the way by a point and after slipping up versus Mungret last time out, interest is on how they react to dropping a couple of points.

They have been the form side all year but looked very flat last time out. They will need a big lift this time particularly as they meet an Aisling side that have been improving steadily.

Geraldines are a point the leaders and one point further back are Ballynanty Rvs. The sides meet in Garryowen in what promises to be a cracking tie.

‘Dines’ have been quietly going about their business picking up points and they meet a Balla side smarting from a Munster Junior Cup exit (pending objection) to Fairview in their last game.

The ‘Blues’ have yet to find the right mix to accommodate the influx of players. If they sort that conundrum they will be a scary proposition.

Fairview Rangers are also a point behind the leaders and they welcome Kilmallock to the Fairgreen.

Coonagh Utd, following their win over ‘Boro in the FAI take on an in-form Mungret Reg side in Coonagh while Janesboro look to get back to winning ways when they host Prospect.

The Premier A League is proving a competitive promotion race. With a place in the top flight on offer for the top two sides there is a lot to play for.

Moyross currently lead the way and on Sunday they travel across town to take on Carew Park.

Athlunkard Villa and Newport are two sides hoping to be in the mix at season's end and they meet in Lee Estate on Sunday.

Hill Celtic welcome Holycross and Charleville who will no doubt be challenging welcome Corbally Utd on Saturday evening.

There are two games scheduled for the FAI Youth Cup with Aisling hosting Shelbourne and Corbally Utd welcome Murroe to Athlunkard.

The Tuohy Cup continues tomorrow (Thursday) when Prospect Priory take on Nenagh. Neither side has been setting the world on fire in the League so a prolonged run in the Divisional Cup is their best chance of success this season so we should get a competitive tie.