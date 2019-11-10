Opinion: GAA club championships are the gift that keep on giving - Donn O'Sullivan

I must 'Google' something once an hour during an average day. Maybe it is an inquisitive mind or maybe, I should be spending my time more productively, but the origin of words and phrases and indeed sports team names is something that has always interested me.

From learning why Boca Juniors wear Blue and Yellow, to why Juventus wear black and white, to why Germany's away kit in soccer is green, the origins behind sports traditions, stadiums, customs and indeed team names has been something I have loved even before Google was invented.

Ever year, around this time, my interest is spiked. I can often be found down the rabbit hole that is Wikipedia looking for the origins of place names, club names and indeed the location of some of Ireland's most remote villages.

To a 'sports nerd' like me, the GAA Club championship season is a gift that keeps on giving.

Much to my family's annoyance, I can often 'regale' them about the origins of the name of the town we are driving through, or where the 'hurling' field is situated.

I am fully aware that this is a niche market and maybe as you read this, if you still are, you will find someone who is just like you, but if you are not interested in finding out the background to the names below, then I think you are missing out.

Then again, while I am down this GAA rabbit hole, am I the one missing out? To be honest, I am happy.

Enjoy 'Googling' - JK Brackens, Fr O'Neills, Sean Traceys, St Mullins, Cuala Rosenallis, Fr Manning Gaels and Berlin GAA.