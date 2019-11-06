Limerick FC deducted 26 points on First Division league table

LIMERICK FC has been sanctioned by the independent Club Licensing Committee and deducted 26 points from the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division table.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division table will be adjusted to reflect the Club Licensing Committee decision on Limerick FC. As a result, Limerick will be deemed to have finished 10th in the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division table.

The Blues had originally finished in sixth place in the league table after a turbulent season off the pitch, with 10 wins and six draws from 27 league fixtures.

In a statement issued this Wednesday, the FAI revealed that following the appointment of an Examiner by the High Court in September 2019, Limerick FC has been sanctioned by the independent Club Licensing Committee and deducted 26 points.