Munster Rugby confirm 'talks' with Springbok duo - no contracts confirmed

Munster Rugby have issued a statement surrounding their 'potential' signings of World Cup winning Springbok pair Damian de Allende and RG Snyman.

"In reference to reports about the province signing the World Cup-winning Springbok duo of Damian de Allende and RG Snyman, Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “We are in advanced discussions with both players, but there are no contracts signed at this stage.

“We are confident there will be a commitment in the future, subject to conditions, but at this stage no contracts have been signed and we have nothing official to confirm.”

Meanwhile, the Munster squad trained at the HPC in Limerick ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby against Ulster at Thomond Park (5.15pm). The majority of the province’s international contingent are set to return for the clash with Alex Wootton (HIA), Darren Sweetnam (Hamstring), Joey Carbery (ankle) and Ciaran Parker (calf).