Must win Harty Cup hurling games for two Limerick Colleges

LIMERICK'S two Dr Harty Cup sides battle for survival this Wednesday in the Munster Senior A (U19) Post Primary Schools Hurling Championship.

After round one defeats, Ardscoil Ris and John the Baptist Community School in Hospital need victories to bounce back into contention.

Ardscoil Ris and St Francis College of Rochestown meet in Mallow - both suffered round one defeats.

Hospital play a Thurles CBS side that defeated St Colmans in round one.

Both games have 1.30 starts ahead of the final group games on November 20.

Ardscoil Ris will have a final round game against Cork's CBC, while Hospital will play St Colmans College of Fermoy in their remaining group game.

Ardscoil Ris are managed by teachers Niall Crowe and Victor Leyden, along with Adrian O’Brien (Kilmallock) and Brian Culbert (Sixmilebridge).

JTBCS of Hospital are managed by teachers David Balfry, Mark Deegan and Joe O’Connor.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Keith Dempsey, Mark O'Connor, Matthew De Courcey, Vince Harrington, Marcus Hogan (all Na Piarsaigh); Aidan O'Connor, Barry O'Connor, Colin Coughlan, Conor O'Neill, Josh O'Reilly, Luke O'Connor (all Ballybrown); Alex Frost, David Kennedy, Evan Murphy, Leon Kelly, Luke O'Halloran, Morgan O'Connell, Seán McNamara, Storm Devanney, Cian Gleeson (all Sixmilebridge); David Foley, Kevin Danaher, Luke Healy (all Cratloe); Cillian O'Brien, Colm O'Meara (both Clonlara); Brian Daly, Shane O'Brien (both Kilmallock); Eoin Harmon, Shane Hannon (both Patrickswell); Michael Keane (Adare), Adam Murrihy (Ahane), Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cillian Archer (Mungret St Pauls), Sol Frost (Newmarket on Fergus), Darragh McGleenon (Parteen).

HOSPITAL: Dylan O'Sullivan, Harry Fox, Dylan Hartnett, Michael Leddin, Josh Carroll, Killian O’Shea (all Hospital-Herbertstown); Jack Carroll, David Cooke, Liam Brosnahan, Brian Blackwell, Jake Kennedy (all Caherline); Darragh Butler, David O'Riordan, Sean Murnane, Eoin O’Loughlin, Lee Madden (all Bruff); Eoin Cleary, Steven O'Donnell, Ethan Dorney, Patrick Reale (all Knockainey); Keelan O'Dea, Jack Franklin, David O Connell (all Kilteely-Dromkeen); Micheal Martin, Patrick Byrne, Colm O'Riordan (all Ballybricken-Bohermore); Paddy Kennedy, Michael O’Donnell (both Garryspillane); Cian Tracey, James Carroll (both Coshlea Gaels); Darragh McAuley, Aidan O’Heney (both Emly); Aidan McNamara (Pallasgreen), Rory Hannan (Crecora-Manister).