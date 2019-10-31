Limerick man in Brian Lohan's Clare hurling management as Ahane's Moran confirmed

BRIAN Lohan was ratified as the new Clare senior hurling manager this Thursday evening.

The former All-Ireland SHC winning full back was handed an initial two year term.

And, Lohan confirmed that former Limerick and Ahane hurler James Moran as one of his selectors.

Ken Ralph (Clarecastle) is also a selector with the team's hurling coach and strength and conditioning coach yet to be confirmed.

Lohan, Moran and Ralph all worked together with UL - winning the 2015 Fitzgibbon Cup with the Limerick side.

Prior to his UL management role, Lohan had a spell as Patrickswell manager in the Limerick SHC.

As well as his UL work, James Moran has experience at varying levels with his club Ahane.

James Moran and brothers Ollie and Niall all played senior championship hurling with Limerick.

James Moran represented Limerick at senior level between 1997 and 2003.

The Moran role with Clare, continues recent trends that have seen the likes of Liam Cronin (Cappamore), Seoirse Bulfin (Bruff) and Paul Kinnerk (Monaleen) involved with varying senior management team in The Banner county.