Limerick hurler named in Irish squad for annual Hurling-Shinty International clash

LIMERICK'S Brian Ryan has been named in the Irish U21 panel for this weekend's annual Hurling Shinty International clash with Scotland.

The Irish squad have home advantage this year with the games taking place at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown this Saturday, November 2.

The Senior match will take place at 2pm.

And an U21 Hurling Shinty International will also take place at 12pm.

Limerick and South Liberties hurler Brian Ryan is named in the U21 panel.

Willie Cleary (Wexford) and Gavin Keary (Galway) manage the U21 panel that also includes former Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup winner Diarmuid Ryan of Cratloe and Clare.

The senior squad is selected from players outside of Liam MacCarthy Cup teams.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896, Scotland being the more victorious team for the majority of the games.

Ireland Senior panel: Brian Tracey (Carlow), Mikey Boyle (Kerry), Joey Boyle (Westmeath), Damian Casey (Tyrone), Danny Cullen (Donegal), Mark Delaney (Kildare), Paul Divilly (Kildare), Michael Doyle (Carlow), Willie Dunphy (Laois), Cillian Egan (Roscommon), Alan Grant (Derry), Damien Healy (Meath), Cillian Kiely (Offaly), Shane McGovern (Westmeath), Ryan Mullaney (Laois), Shane Nolan (Kerry), Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch (Sligo), Keith Raymond (Sligo), Caolan Taggart (Down), Seán Whelan (Carlow).

Ireland U21 panel: Damien Jordan (Carlow), Ciarán Burke (Offaly), Donal Burke (Dublin), Shane Conway (Kerry), James Dolan (Kildare), Joey Keenaghan (Offaly), Mark Kehoe (Tipperary), James Keyes (Laois), Conor Langton (Offaly), Tony Lawlor (Carlow), Fionan Mackessy (Kerry), Barry Mahony (Kerry), Ruairi McCrickard (Down), Eoin Molloy (Wexford), Darren Morrissey (Galway), Chris Nolan (Carlow), Tomas O'Connor (Kerry), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare), Brian Ryan (Limerick), Ciaran Whelan (Carlow).