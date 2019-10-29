Limerick champions Newcastle West vow to give Munster SFC 'as good a rattle as we can'

NEWCASTLE WEST manager Mike Quilligan has vowed that the newly crowned Limerick club SFC winners "intend to win" the Munster club senior football championship.

But the men in black face a daunting quarter final tie to Cork on November 10 against Nemo Rangers.

The Cork city side sit on top of the provincial roll of honour with 16 title wins - their last in 2017.

"They are the matches that you want to play - whethar it’s Nemo Rangers, or Adare, or Oola it’s the same challenge. You have to perform on the day and approach the game slightly different," said the winning manager after Sunday's final win over Oola.

"You deal with what is put in front of you," said Mike Quilligan.

"We won’t go too mad because we have to prepare for a game in two weeks and that’s the next thing that has to be won. We intend to win it to be honest because there is no point being in a competition if you don’t intend to it win it."

He continued: "Are they a great side, of course they are,but we won’t be going up there to make up the numbers - we will go up there and give it as good a rattle as we can".

"We will treat them with the same respect as every other team but nothing more or nothing less."

Quilligan was full of praise for his players after their 1-11 to 0-8 win over Oola.

"I am happy now, happy for the boys. When you are a young side you need a good start to be fair. Once you get a start, teams at to come at you and we need an open game. It is very important that your experienced players stand up on the day - the day that you do, you have a good chance of winning and the day you don’t you are on the back foot. Thankfully today they came up trumps," he recalled.

Appearing in a first final since 1980, Oola would have wanted a good start but it was Newcastle West that had six points scored before the newcomers opened their account.

"I felt that would have been the break they needed," he said of the early Newcastle West dominance.

The newly crowned champions were seven points clear by half time and nine points clear early in the second half.

"I wasn’t content with two minutes to go! You can never be, because there is nothing won until you are in the car going home. They are a very good side - they were unbeaten all year and have very experienced lads in their team and are great competitors. To be fair to them even today they never stopped fighting for that game to the bitter end - deadly credit due to them," said Quilligan,

Newcastle West scored just three times in the second half but Quilligan insists containing Oola was their initial plan.

"They were going to come out for the first 10-15 minutes and going to have a go and it was up to us to contain it and pick off a few scores here and there and not to commit too much - we had to be cute because they wanted goals and we felt that they would have to come and look for them and our job was to hit them on the break."