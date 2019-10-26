Limerick champions Newcastle West bow out of Munster Camogie championship

NEWCASTLE WEST crashed out of the Munster Camogie Senior Club Championship semi-final after a five point defeat to Clare champions Scariff-Ogonnelloe. Both sides arrived into the tie after securing their respective county senior championship for the first time. SCARIFF-OGONNELLOE: 4-8 NEWCASTLE WEST 1-12

It was the home side who settled quicker, and led 3-5 to 0-4 at the interval. Despite a second-half revival from the Magpies, the task proved too great, and a 43rd minute goal from Marian Rodgers all but secured the Clare outfits place in the decider.

Rebecca Delee finished as the game’s top scorer with 0-9 while Iris Kenneally accounted for their only green flag. Delee had gone close to finding the net after just 12 seconds, but her shot whistled narrowly wide.

For Scariff, captain Mairead Scanlan accounted for 1-5, including a 19th minute goal direct from a long range free.

With the final margin at five points, this was as close as Jamie Lee's side would get during a second-half spoiled by frees.



SCORERS:

SCARIFF-OGONNELLOE: Mairead Scanlan 1-5 (1-2 free, 0-2 ‘45’); Marian Rodgers 1-2; Alva Rodgers 1-0; Aoife Power 1-0, Aisling Corbett 0-1 (free)



NEWCASTLE WEST: Rebecca Delee 0-9 (0-8 frees); Iris Kenneally 1-0; Karen O’Leary 0-2; Deborah Murphy 0-1



SCARIFF-OGONNELLOE: Aisling Corbett; Ailison McGee, Susan Daly, Hollu McGee; Susan Vaughan, Ciara Doyle, Rachel Minogue; Amy Barrett, Lynda Daly; Aisling Corry, Mairead Scanlan (capt), Jennifer Daly; Aoife Power, Marian Rodgers, Alva Rodgers

Subs: Allison Madden for Corry (47 mins); Danielle Sheedy for Minogue (57 mins); Laura Brody for M. Rodgers (60 mins)

NEWCASTLE WEST: Aoife Corbett; Emma Falahee (capt); Kate Ambrose, Yyonne Lee; Roisin Ambrose, Roisin Mann, Grace Lee; Deborah Murphy, Ella Whelan; Laurie O’Connor, Rebecca Delee, Karen O’Leary; Iris Kenneally, Rachel Carmody, Geri Mai O’Kelly

SUBS: Ide Trant for R. Carmody (35 mins); Aisling Corbett for O’Connor (37 mins); Laura Walshe for K. Ambrose (45 mins); Liz Carmody for O’Kelly (51 mins);



REFEREE: John Lillis (Tipperary)