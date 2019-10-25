Opinion: Sport analysis by it’s very nature is about varied opinions - Jerome O'Connell

WHERE would we be without sport...

The fall-out from Ireland’s tame exit from the Rugby World Cup has been interesting to observe. I’ve little interest in rugby but I enjoy ‘people watching’ and the responses have been polarised almost akin to Saipan and Roy Keane back in 2002.

Sport analysis by it’s very nature is about opinions.

There is sport analysis every day of the week but come big tournaments like World Cups, European Championships or Olympics, the sport in question becomes relevant to Joe Soap on the street and therefore opinions are even more varied.

Fact: Ireland had a terrible World Cup.

Failing to break through the quarter final barrier for the first time and a lacklustre group phase don’t match pre-tournament expectation or the team’s No1 ranking.

So criticism is warranted for the World Cup failure.

Then the waters get muddied when some jump to the defence of the players and management, referencing all that has been achieved in recent years.

There is no denying those achievements but analysis at present needs to focus on the World Cup which is warranted, as was praise for previous success.

In Ireland, sport analysis is complicated because much of our sporting calendar is dominated by GAA, where players are amateur.

All involved in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup – be it players or management – were full-time paid professionals.

It still doesn’t mean they should be open to personal abuse but because rugby is professional, many business and media interests had invested in this bid for Webb Eillis glory and now all feel collective pain.

Therefore amateur and professional analysts are searching for answers and scapegoats.