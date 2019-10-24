Former Limerick FC star Sean Russell thankful of support following long awaited surgery

Former Limerick FC star Sean Russell has thanked everyone for their support as he finally went 'under the knife' to repair his long term knee injury.

Taking to twitter, Russell stated "Thank you to everyone for your help over the last few months. Thanks to you all I was able to get my surgery yesterday. It means so much to receive this amount of support. Special thank you to the Beacon hospital For their fantastic service"

Russell injured his knee earlier this season in a 2-0 win over Athlone Town. Limerick supporters brought in €4,150 in a fundraising drive for his first bout of surgery, but a bill of €1,400 from that operation remained unpaid. Local businesses such as Trade Electric on Gerald Griffin St also helped out and now Russell can get on the road to recovery.





