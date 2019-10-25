Two Limerick schools join NBA Basketball project

TWO Limerick schools, St Brigid’s NS and Castleconnell NS have been drafted as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics respectfully in this years Basketball Ireland Jr NBA Programme.

UL Huskies together with Limerick Lakers are coming together to offer high level coaching to 11 and 12 year old boys and girls in both schools from now until December, culminating in a festival of basketball at the National Arena on December 10, where an NBA Ambassador will be in attendance.

UL Huskies coach, teacher and National League player Avril Crosse has already begun coaching, with the assistance of her colleague Sinead Vaughan, in St Brigid’s. 36 boys and girls have joined the after school club, most of whom have never played the sport before.

Avril said “I am in awe at how quickly the boys and girls have picked up the basic skills. They are now asking to play basketball at lunch time which shows they are enthusiastic and willing to learn”

Over the course of the programme, Castleconnell and St Brigid’s will participate in skills sessions, games and will line out at National League games.

UL Huskies and Limerick Lakers have underage teams who cater for girls and boys of all ages and abilities.

Find them on Facebook or Instagram for further information.