Betting: Patrickswell look good bet to claim Munster club title

THE Munster club championship will come sharply into focus for hurling fans in the province in the coming weeks.

Patrickswell will represent Limerick in the competition after their county senior hurling championship final win over Na Piarsaigh.

The ‘Well’ have been handed a bye into the semi-finals of the Munster club championship and will face the winners of the quarter-final tie between Sixmilebridge and Ballygunner.

The meeting of the Clare and Waterford champions will go ahead on November 3 with the ‘Well’ taking on the winners on November 10. If the ‘Bridge come through the quarter-final, then the semi-final will take place at a Limerick venue.

Should Ballygunner advance to the semi-finals, then the game will be played in Waterford.

Patrickswell have been installed as the 11/8 favourites to win the Munster club championship, with Ballygunner next best at 5/2, Glen Rovers available at 7/2 and Sixmilebridge priced up at 13/2.

Incidentally, Patrickswell are 9/2 shots to win the All-Ireland club final, with Cuala heading the market at 5/2. However, the 11/8 about the ‘Well’ winning Munster looks a decent bet.