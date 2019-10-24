Limerick Junior soccer weekend preview

The Munster Junior Cup takes top billing next weekend with most attention on the clash of big guns Fairview Rangers and Ballynanty Rovers at the Fairgreen.

Fairview Rangers come into tie on the back of a big win over Star Rovers in the FAI Junior Cup at the weekend when Ballynanty Rovers were not in action.

Both teams made some serious signings over the last couple of months and both will be among the favourites for this competition.

There are some mouth-watering clashes on offer none more so than the clash of former Balla favourite Dermot Fitzgerald against the Leagues top scorer Conor Ellis.

At the other end Ken Meehan will have his hands full dealing with Ross Mann.

Both managers will have huge selection headaches which gives an indication of the strength of the respective squads.

A defeat would dent the confidence of either side as both are among the favourites to win the tournament outright so expect a battle.

Following their exciting penalty shootout win over Geraldines in the FAI Junior Cup last weekend Aisling Annacotty welcome Newport this Saturday.

The Division 1A side’s focus is on promotion this season so they can treat these cup competitions as a bonus. With nothing to lose they could cause Aisling problems but Mike Aherne’s men, as they showed last weekend, are becoming a more difficult opponent and with a daunting front line, are favoured to advance.

Parkville host Cappamore and Shelbourne B welcome Northside in the other MFA games.

In the Premier League, Pike Rvs have the chance to regain outright lead when they visit Mungret Reg.

The ‘Hoops’ have been in superb form and are going through their paces without fuss. Manager Robbie Williams has added to the squad with Kyle Duhig and Adam Lipper back on form. Mungret have been playing well but may find the ‘Hoops’ a tougher proposition.

A win for Geraldines at Prospect would see them join Fairview Rangers on 20 points in second place, or if Mungret should beat Pike they would be joint top.

‘Dines’ are a physical side and well capable of scoring from all around the park. Prospect have been doing well of late so Sunday’s game will test their progression.

Regional Utd are five points behind the leaders and know a win is vital at home to Nenagh on Sunday to keep the leaders in sight.

Regional won their last two games against Division 1A opposition but failed to impress despite the result.

They have the pace to burn most sides but will be keen to get Kieran O’Connell and Ross Fitzgerald back to full fitness.

Premier A League leaders Moyross will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Charleville while Corbally Utd host rapidly improving Hill Celtic.

Div 1A leaders Castle Rvs are not in action which gives the chasing pack a chance to close the five point gap. Hyde Rgs face a difficult task at Knockainey while Patrickswell will be fancied to win at Granville Rgs. Geraldines B take on Kilfrush in another game important to the promotion race.

Tomorrow (Thursday) the Tuohy Cup continues when Aisling take on Geraldines in Jackman Park with a 7pm kick off.

These two sides met last Saturday in the FAI Junior Cup and produced a thrilling 3-3 draw before Aisling prevailed on a penalty shoot-out.

If the supporters get a game half as exciting this time out, they are in for a treat. With little to choose between the sides a close game again is forecast.

